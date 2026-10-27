Rotunda Holiday Concert With The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists to Take Place at Works & Process

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Works & Process will present a Rotunda Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased now.

Celebrate the season with members of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists. As part of a beloved annual Works & Process tradition, the singers bring the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda to life with the joyous sound of holiday music.

With an extraordinary range and depth of talent, the chorus performs in upwards of 18 productions each season, thrilling audiences in approximately 200 performances with their artistry, power, and musical precision. The demands of a Met Chorus Artist involve performing in multiple languages across a broad repertoire that spans centuries of opera history. From the grandeur of Wagner's epics to the delicacy of Mozart, the singers of the chorus navigate a diverse array of styles and genres.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 06 Hrs 47 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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