Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rotunda Holiday Concert With The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists to Take Place at Works & Process
The performance will take place on Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Works & Process will present a Rotunda Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased now.
Celebrate the season with members of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists. As part of a beloved annual Works & Process tradition, the singers bring the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda to life with the joyous sound of holiday music.
With an extraordinary range and depth of talent, the chorus performs in upwards of 18 productions each season, thrilling audiences in approximately 200 performances with their artistry, power, and musical precision. The demands of a Met Chorus Artist involve performing in multiple languages across a broad repertoire that spans centuries of opera history. From the grandeur of Wagner's epics to the delicacy of Mozart, the singers of the chorus navigate a diverse array of styles and genres.
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