ORPHEUS & EURYDICE to Debut at Pittsburgh Opera's Byham Theater

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Pittsburgh Opera will continue its 2026–27 season with Orpheus & Eurydice – 'the original Underworld love story' – at the Byham Theater November 14, 20, and 22. Based on the classic Greek myth, Orpheus plunges into the very depths of the Underworld to bring his beloved Eurydice back from the dead. These will be Pittsburgh Opera's first-ever performances of Orpheus & Eurydice.

After the death of his beloved Eurydice, Orfeo vows to plunge into the very depths of the Underworld itself to bring her back. Moved by Orfeo's passion, Amore (Cupid) appears and agrees to aid him in the rescue of his wife so long as he does not look at her until they return to the land of the living again.

With the help of the spirits of the Underworld, Orfeo finds Eurydice in Elysium. But as he guides her to the surface, he knows he cannot look back. Eurydice believes this means he does not love her, and she refuses to take another step until he looks her way. So he does…but this classic tale may not end the way you've seen before!

Based on the same Greek myth that inspired the Broadway hit Hadestown, Christoph Willibald Gluck's original 1774 score is enhanced by Hector Berlioz's 1859 re-arrangement, making this a story that has only been enriched over the centuries.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:00PM

Friday, November 20, 2026, 7:00PM – audio commentary available

Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2:00PM

Additional Information

Pronunciation: OR-fee-us and yoo-RID-ih-see

Music by Christoph Willibald Gluck (1762), with instrumentation by Hector Berlioz (1859). Libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi

Sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage

These are the first performances by Pittsburgh Opera; Pittsburgh Opera is constructing a new production

Estimated Run time – 2 hours, 8 minutes including one intermission

33 musicians in the orchestra

14 choristers, including seven men and seven women

This production features original choreography and four dancers by Attack Theatre

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