ORPHEUS & EURYDICE to Debut at Pittsburgh Opera's Byham Theater
The opera features music by Christoph Willibald Gluck with orchestration by Hector Berlioz, plus original choreography by Attack Theatre.
Pittsburgh Opera will continue its 2026–27 season with Orpheus & Eurydice – 'the original Underworld love story' – at the Byham Theater November 14, 20, and 22. Based on the classic Greek myth, Orpheus plunges into the very depths of the Underworld to bring his beloved Eurydice back from the dead. These will be Pittsburgh Opera's first-ever performances of Orpheus & Eurydice.
After the death of his beloved Eurydice, Orfeo vows to plunge into the very depths of the Underworld itself to bring her back. Moved by Orfeo's passion, Amore (Cupid) appears and agrees to aid him in the rescue of his wife so long as he does not look at her until they return to the land of the living again.
With the help of the spirits of the Underworld, Orfeo finds Eurydice in Elysium. But as he guides her to the surface, he knows he cannot look back. Eurydice believes this means he does not love her, and she refuses to take another step until he looks her way. So he does…but this classic tale may not end the way you've seen before!
Based on the same Greek myth that inspired the Broadway hit Hadestown, Christoph Willibald Gluck's original 1774 score is enhanced by Hector Berlioz's 1859 re-arrangement, making this a story that has only been enriched over the centuries.
Performance Schedule
- Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:00PM
- Friday, November 20, 2026, 7:00PM – audio commentary available
- Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2:00PM
Additional Information
- Pronunciation: OR-fee-us and yoo-RID-ih-see
- Music by Christoph Willibald Gluck (1762), with instrumentation by Hector Berlioz (1859). Libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi
- Sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage
- These are the first performances by Pittsburgh Opera; Pittsburgh Opera is constructing a new production
- Estimated Run time – 2 hours, 8 minutes including one intermission
- 33 musicians in the orchestra
- 14 choristers, including seven men and seven women
- This production features original choreography and four dancers by Attack Theatre
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