OPERA America's National Opera Center Reopens After Summer Upgrades
The custom-designed facility at 330 Seventh Avenue welcomes the performing arts community with enhanced studios and new technological upgrades.
OPERA America has announced that its National Opera Center has reopened today, Tuesday, September 15, following a summer of facility improvements.
The National Opera Center, which first opened its doors in 2012, is a custom-designed facility for performances, rehearsals, workshops, recordings, auditions, meetings, events, and the business of opera and the arts. Located at 330 Seventh Avenue at 29th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the Opera Center is a vibrant hub that welcomes 80,000 visitors annually to its studios, rehearsal and recital halls, recording facilities, and meeting spaces. Its cost-effective, conveniently located facilities are not just a home for opera, but for the wider performing arts community, including Broadway performers and instrumentalists. The facility is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
This summer, OPERA America upgraded the Opera Center with an all-new HVAC system, new flooring throughout many of the studio spaces, and a new theatrical LED lighting system in Marc A. Scorca Hall that will allow renters to select colorful, striking looks for their performances, workshops, and auditions. The renovation also adds three Standard Studios to the Opera Center's rental roster — the James D. Ireland Studio (708) on the 7th floor and two Lesenger Family Studios (806 and 807) on the 8th floor — giving renters even more options for rehearsals, coachings, and practice sessions.
To celebrate, the Opera Center is hosting a Reopening Week Open House featuring tours of the new studios and live demonstrations of the new LED lighting system, along with light refreshments, swag, and free music scores for visitors.
REOPENING WEEK OPEN HOUSE
- September 15–18 | Daily, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- National Opera Center
- 330 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor
- New York, NY 10001
- No RSVP necessary.
OPERA America expresses its deep appreciation to Barbara Augusta Teichert for her generous gift in making the essential refurbishment of the National Opera Center's HVAC possible. The new LED lighting installation in Marc A. Scorca Hall was made possible by generous support from Alan E. Muraoka, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
Spaces for this fall and beyond are open for booking. Reservations can be made by calling 212.796.8630 or emailing Reservations@operaamerica.org during the Opera Center's regular hours of operation, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
New rates at the Opera Center, including lower pricing on multipurpose spaces and recording sessions, take effect January 1, 2027. A full overview of spaces, rates, and what's new is available in the Opera Center's Rates & Spaces Kit. Learn more at operaamerica.org/NOC.
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