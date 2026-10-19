New Orleans Opera to Perform Verdi’s IL TROVATORE in November
The performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 20.
The New Orleans Opera Association will present Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts in New Orleans. The semi-staged production will run approximately 90 minutes without an intermission and will feature a narrator, with English translations projected above the stage.
The opera features music by Verdi and a libretto by Salvadore Cammarano, with additions by Leone Emanuele Bardare. The work is based on Antonio García Gutiérrez’s play El Trovador.
The production will be conducted by Daniela Candillari and directed by Christopher Mattaliano. The announced cast includes Michelle Johnson, Malcolm McKensie, Lindsay Ammann, Rafael Davila and Cumhur Görgün, in roles including Leonora, Count di Luna, Azucena, Manrico and Ferrando.
Set in Spain during the early 19th century, Il Trovatore follows Leonora, a noblewoman caught in a rivalry between Count di Luna and Manrico, a troubadour who leads rebel forces. The story also centers on Azucena, whose history of revenge and a long-held secret shape the conflict between the principal characters.
The performance is part of the New Orleans Opera Association’s 2026-27 season, which includes grand opera productions, artist recitals and concerts in venues across the city.
Tickets are available through the New Orleans Opera Association’s website. The organization’s public event listing does not specify ticket prices, so patrons should consult the online ticketing page for current prices and seating availability.
Il Trovatore will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans.
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