HANSEL AND GRETEL to Open Tri-Cities Opera Season
The fairy tale opera, performed in English, will run at the Tri-Cities Opera Center in Binghamton.
Tri-Cities Opera will present Hansel and Gretel October 16–18 at the Tri-Cities Opera Center, 315 Clinton Street in Binghamton.
Filled with adventure, humor, suspense, memorable music, and theatrical magic, Hansel and Gretel offers an entertaining night at the opera for longtime fans, families, and audiences experiencing opera for the first time.
Performed in English, the production follows two spirited siblings who become lost in an enchanted forest, where they encounter mysterious characters, a dazzling house made of sweets, and a cunning witch. Hansel and Gretel must rely on their courage, cleverness, and one another to find their way home.
'Hansel and Gretel is a wonderful way to begin a season that celebrates powerful stories and unforgettable characters,' says John Rozzoni, General Director. 'It invites audiences to rediscover a story they may know while experiencing the magic, humor, and beauty of live opera together.'
Performances will take place Friday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Opera Center, 315 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.
The production features Kanade Motomura as Hansel, Kate Fogg as Gretel, Sofia Scattarreggia as the Witch, and Kevin Douglas Jasaitis as Father. Mayavati Prabhakar appears as the Dew Fairy, with Danielle Yamashiro as the Sandman.
Patrick Hansen serves as Stage Director, with Giovanni Reggioli as Music Director.
Featuring the lush, storybook music of composer Engelbert Humperdinck, Hansel and Gretel blends familiar storytelling with the excitement of live opera. The production opens Tri-Cities Opera's 2026–27 season, which will feature stories spanning genres and generations and place a spotlight on resilient women charting their own paths.
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