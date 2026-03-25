FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More Set for Union Avenue Opera 2026 Festival Season

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Union Avenue Opera (UAO) has announced its 32nd Festival Season, running July through August 2026 at Union Avenue Christian Church in St. Louis.

The three-production lineup will include FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, L’ELISIR D’AMORE, and SAMSON ET DALILA, with performances accompanied by a full orchestra.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

July 3, 5 (matinee), 10, 11

Book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof opens the season in a production conducted by Scott Schoonover and directed by Kasey Cox.

Set in the village of Anatevka, the musical follows Tevye, a milkman navigating tradition and change as his daughters challenge expectations. The production features songs including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The cast is led by E. Scott Levin as Tevye and Kate Tombaugh as Golde, with Brianna Murray and Eric Botto as Tzeitel and Motel, and Vianca Alejandra and John Tibbetts as Hodel and Perchik.

L’ELISIR D’AMORE

July 24, 25, 31, August 1

Gaetano Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore will be conducted by Cara Chowning and directed by Jon Truitt.

The romantic comedy follows Nemorino as he attempts to win Adina’s love with the help of a supposed love potion. The score includes the aria “Una furtive lagrima.”

Kyaunnee Richardson appears as Adina, with Charles Calotta as Nemorino, joined by Junhan Choi as Belcore and John Robert Green as Doctor Dulcamara.

SAMSON ET DALILA

August 14, 15, 21, 22

Camille Saint-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila concludes the season, conducted by Scott Schoonover and directed by Kathryn Frady.

The opera explores themes of love, betrayal, and power through the relationship between Samson and Dalila, featuring music including “Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix.”

Jonny Kaufman and Melody Wilson lead the cast, with Eliam Ramos as the High Priest of Dagon and additional performances by Fitzgerald St Louis and Jacob Lassetter.

Ticket Information

Performances begin at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. The season will employ more than 145 artists, musicians, and technicians.

Single tickets range from $25 to $60, with season packages starting at $84. Tickets are available at unionavenueopera.org or by calling 314-361-2881.

All performances take place at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd in St. Louis.