LA RONDINE Will Come to Zurich Opera House in September

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The Zurich Opera House will present Giacomo Puccini's La rondine from Sept. 24 through Oct. 15, 2026, in a new production by Christof Loy. Performances will be sung in Italian with German and English surtitles, with tickets now on sale.

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, the production stars Ermonela Jaho as Magda, Benjamin Bernheim as Ruggero, Sandra Hamaoui as Lisette, Juan Francisco Gatell as Prunier, and Vladimir Stoyanov as Rambaldo. The cast also includes Guram Margvelashvili as Périchaud, Tautvydas Slizauskas as Gobin/un giovane/Adolfo, and Mikayel Sargsyan as Crébillon. Performances feature the Orchestra and Choir of the Zurich Opera House.

Loy's production features sets by Étienne Pluss, costumes by Barbara Drosihn, lighting by Fabrice Kébour, choreography and stunt coordination by Thomas Wilhelm, chorus preparation by Alice Lapasin Zorzit, and dramaturgy by Kathrin Brunner.

Originally composed for Vienna's Carltheater, La rondine blends elements of opera and operetta. The three-act work follows Magda, who leaves her wealthy patron after falling in love with the young Ruggero, only to discover that the feelings of first love cannot be recreated. Although Puccini revised the opera's ending several times, he continued to regard the work as one of his personal favorites, despite its relatively infrequent performances.

The performance runs approximately two hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission after about 75 minutes. A free introductory talk will be offered 45 minutes before each performance.

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