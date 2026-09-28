Critical Mass Vocal Artists to Present AMERICA SINGS! in Boise
The elite chamber ensemble directed by Dr. C. Michael Porter performs at First Presbyterian Church in Boise.
Critical Mass Vocal Artists will present America Sings! on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church in Boise. The concert marks the nation’s 250th anniversary with songs and stories reflecting its heritage, challenges, and diverse voices. First Presbyterian Church Boise
The program brings together American hymns and familiar melodies with poetry by Langston Hughes and music by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, and others. Dr. C. Michael Porter directs the chamber ensemble, whose members include singers and choral educators from across the Treasure Valley.
America Sings! begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church is located at 950 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho. Tickets are $42 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $17 for youth.
The concert opens a four-performance Critical Mass Vocal Artists series that continues with A Christmas Carol on December 19, Of Saints & Sirens on March 20, and Where Waters Meet on June 5. Subscriptions to all four concerts are $168. Ticket and subscription information is available through Opera Idaho.
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