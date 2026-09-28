Critical Mass Vocal Artists to Present AMERICA SINGS! in Boise

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Critical Mass Vocal Artists will present America Sings! on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church in Boise. The concert marks the nation’s 250th anniversary with songs and stories reflecting its heritage, challenges, and diverse voices. First Presbyterian Church Boise

The program brings together American hymns and familiar melodies with poetry by Langston Hughes and music by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, and others. Dr. C. Michael Porter directs the chamber ensemble, whose members include singers and choral educators from across the Treasure Valley.

America Sings! begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church is located at 950 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho. Tickets are $42 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $17 for youth.

The concert opens a four-performance Critical Mass Vocal Artists series that continues with A Christmas Carol on December 19, Of Saints & Sirens on March 20, and Where Waters Meet on June 5. Subscriptions to all four concerts are $168. Ticket and subscription information is available through Opera Idaho.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 03 Hrs 09 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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