Claude Debussy's PELLEAS ET MELISANDE Will Come to The National Theatre in Prague

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The National Theatre in Prague will present a new production of Claude Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, beginning Oct. 15, 2026, at The National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic. The opera will have premiere performances on Oct. 15 and 18, with additional performances scheduled for Oct. 21 and 31, followed by Nov. 5, 8 and 19. All performances are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The production is directed by Christof Loy, with sets and costumes by Herbert Murauer and lighting design by Valerio Tiberi. Ondřej Hučín serves as dramaturg, and Pavel Vaněk is chorus master. The production features The National Theatre Chorus and National Theatre Orchestra.

The cast includes David Oller as Pelléas, Arnheiður Eiríksdóttir as Mélisande, Pavol Kubáň as Golaud, Eva Kroon as Geneviève, Anders Lorentzson as Arkel, Joshua Alvarez and Vincent Wimmer as Yniold, and Jiří Sulženko as the Doctor. Patrick Fournillier serves as conductor. The opera will be performed in French with Czech and English surtitles.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 12 Hrs 27 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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