Claude Debussy's PELLEAS ET MELISANDE Will Come to The National Theatre in Prague
Performances will begin on October 15.
The National Theatre in Prague will present a new production of Claude Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, beginning Oct. 15, 2026, at The National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic. The opera will have premiere performances on Oct. 15 and 18, with additional performances scheduled for Oct. 21 and 31, followed by Nov. 5, 8 and 19. All performances are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The production is directed by Christof Loy, with sets and costumes by Herbert Murauer and lighting design by Valerio Tiberi. Ondřej Hučín serves as dramaturg, and Pavel Vaněk is chorus master. The production features The National Theatre Chorus and National Theatre Orchestra.
The cast includes David Oller as Pelléas, Arnheiður Eiríksdóttir as Mélisande, Pavol Kubáň as Golaud, Eva Kroon as Geneviève, Anders Lorentzson as Arkel, Joshua Alvarez and Vincent Wimmer as Yniold, and Jiří Sulženko as the Doctor. Patrick Fournillier serves as conductor. The opera will be performed in French with Czech and English surtitles.
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