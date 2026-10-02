Adam Smith and Freddie De Tommaso Join LA BOHÈME at the Metropolitan Opera

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Tenor Adam Smith will sing the role of Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème on October 1 and 3, and tenor Freddie De Tommaso will sing the role on October 7, 10, and 16, replacing Stephen Costello, who has withdrawn due to illness.

Smith made his Met debut as Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly last season, subsequently appearing as Rodolfo in April and May. Recent performances include Don José in Carmen at Covent Garden; Julien in Louise at the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence; Radamès in Aida in Rouen; Hoffmann in Les Contes d’Hoffmann in Bordeaux and at Greek National Opera; Rodolfo at Dorset Opera Festival; Pinkerton at Staatsoper Berlin, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, San Diego Opera, and in Lyon; the Prince in Rusalka in Naples and Valencia; Cavaradossi in Tosca at English National Opera, Opera North, and in Bogotá and Hamburg; Roméo in Roméo et Juliette at Washington National Opera; Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana at Lyric Opera of Kansas City; Luigi in Il Tabarro and Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi in Brussels; and Florestan in Fidelio at the Glyndebourne Festival.

De Tommaso sang Rodolfo at the Met last week and is also singing the role of Macduff in a new production of Macbeth directed by Louisa Proske. He made his Met debut as Cavaradossi in Tosca in 2024. Recent performances include Rodolfo in La Bohème at Torre del Lago’s Puccini Festival, Covent Garden, Staatsoper Berlin, the Vienna State Opera, in Hamburg, and in concert at the Copenhagen Opera Festival; Rodolfo in Luisa Miller in Valencia; Cavaradossi at the Paris Opera, Covent Garden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Vienna State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, Santa Fe Opera, in Verona and Salerno, and in concert in Bonn; Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana in concert at the Verbier Festival; Don José in Carmen at Covent Garden and in Verona; and Pollione in Norma at La Scala, the Vienna State Opera, the Theater an der Wien, and in Madrid.

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