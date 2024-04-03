$uicideboy$ Will Release New Album and Embark on Grey Day Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have announced the schedule for their renowned annual Grey Day Tour in 2024. Rap cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim will embark on a 41-date arena and amphitheater tour across North America, kicking off in Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena on August 7th. The highly-successful and largest Grey Day Tour to date will feature stops in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, in Chicago at United Center Arena, and will conclude in Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena on October 11th. The opening acts for the tour include Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy. Below is the complete list of tour dates with supporting acts in each city.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 4th, at 10 AM local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 5th, at 10 AM local time. Link to purchase both pre-sale and general on-sale is available HERE.

This year for Grey Day Tour 2024, $uicideboy$ have partnered with PLUS1 for something very near and dear to the group: mental health. $1 per ticket will go towards helping those that need it the most. Ruby da Cherry and $crim are very excited about this partnership, and this is only the beginning of their plans to give back to those that have given them so much.

Since its inception in 2019, the Grey Day Tour has emerged as a standout and one of the "absolute coolest" summer tours, uniting rap and hardcore genres, while also serving as a launching pad for the first national tours for many critically acclaimed artists as well as showcasing artists from their independent label G59 Records. According to Billboard, the Grey Day Tour has propelled the $uicideboy$ into the Top 20 rankings of highest-grossing hip-hop touring acts of all time.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, the group has revealed the lead track “Us Vs Them” from their eagerly awaited next full-length album, titled New World Depression, set to release on June 14. On "Us Vs Them," the $uicideboy$ delve into facing tough challenges and feeling disconnected from society. Ruby da Cherry and $crim deliver verses about coping with personal struggles and maintaining one's identity in a challenging world. The single has already been featured on official Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday US and landing the cover Tirade and Alternative Hip-Hop. A link to stream the single is HERE.

Throughout New World Depression, the duo navigates themes of fame, self-destruction, and the relentless search for identity amidst chaos. Across the 13-track release, their raw, unfiltered lyrics serve as a gritty narrative of personal turmoil, substance abuse, and the struggle for authenticity in a world that often feels cold and indifferent. This album is an unapologetic exploration of the darker sides of human experience, resonating with anyone who has ever felt out of place or battled with their own shadows. The album will commemorate the 10th anniversary since the formation of $uicideboy$. Album pre-save is HERE.

Since forming a decade ago in 2014, the $uicideboy$ have prolifically shared their distinctive fusion of rap, punk, and trap with audiences worldwide. Starting out as pioneers of the SoundCloud Rap movement, they have gone on to deliver a tremendous amount of music and have achieved over 20 billion all-time streams, placing them in the Top 100 streaming artists of all time. In 2023, they were one of Spotify’s Top Groups of 2023 and one of SoundCloud’s Top 5 Most Streamed Artists.