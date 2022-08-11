purpl Returns With Her Latest Single 'Tell All Your Friends'

UK-based alternative pop & R&B artist purpl continues her string of releases with new single 'Tell All Your Friends'. Shortly after the release of 'Morphine' which gained extended support from BBC Introducing, this new offering showcases her subtle but incredibly catchy vocal melodies over an ethereal R&B production punctuated by delicate synths and drums.

Taking influences from the likes of The 1975, Sade, Fleetwood Mac and BANKS, the main priority in her songwriting and production is honesty and authenticity.

The indie pop singer released her debut track 'You Know' in 2018 and immediately caught the attention of UK tastemakers, featuring on Spotify's New Music Friday UK and receiving write-ups in multiple Magazines such as CLASH and Spindle.

Her music has since been featured on Apple's New Music Daily, Deezer's Fresh Fridays, Spotify's New Pop UK, Chilled Hits, Bedroom Pop, F**K Love and Easy, and has numerous plays on Radio and generated over 7.5 million YouTube plays to date. It is no wonder why the future pop-star is tipped to have a sensational year in music.

Listen to the new single here: