mxmtoon Shares New Single 'coming of age'

mxmtoon will be releasing her hotly anticipated new album rising next Friday and as a surprise for fans is today dropping a surprise track as a preview treat for fans. The song is already a crowd favorite on her current North American tour and now fans worldwide can enjoy it.

mxmtoon mastermind Maia tells us "I started focusing on mxmtoon when I was seventeen. Four years have passed since then, and I've grown up and changed so much since being the teenager that started all of this. "coming of age" is about the growth I've experienced between writing, producing, and personally understanding the individual I know myself to be currently.

It's a strange experience having thousands of people watch you grow up and enter your twenties, and it felt necessary to make a song that simultaneously celebrates the uncertainty of self discovery but can find confidence in growth. My hope is that "coming of age" establishes that mxmtoon is always changing, just as I am myself."

The 21 year old recently sat down with Variety as part of a very special Live From My Den series where she spoke about the upcoming album and her craft in general. mxmtoon also delivered an enchanting stripped back live performance.

mxmtoon is currently on her first North American tour in almost 3 years. The shows have been a welcomed live return for the singer-songwriter who is purely captivating live. All dates are listed below. Catch her while you can.

In one week rising will be officially out into the world, it's a triumphant return and shows a new, more dynamic and highly danceable side of the 21-year-old artist. It's hard to believe only four years have passed since Maia's self-made songs and videos began shaping a new sort of star through mxmtoon.

But at least two of those years have, of course, passed like decades, each packed with enough worry and woe and loss and hope to catalyze aging at large. And so it goes with rising, mxmtoon's bold and compelling and wise second album, a 12-song set that looks at the hardest lessons of these recent dark days and opts to surge forward through triumphs of pop-and-disco confessionalism.

Already released songs "sad disco", "mona lisa" and "victim of nostalgia" gives fans an exciting preview of the musical journey mxmtoon is embarking on. This is the music she needed to make and hear after those years that felt like decades, after growing enough to know this is what other people might need, too. These songs collectively argue that growth is never done, that rising is just one of many restarts and beginnings to come.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

5/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

5/14 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market *SOLD OUT*

5/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency *SOLD OUT*

5/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

5/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *SOLD OUT*

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda *SOLD OUT*

5/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

5/24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

5/28 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

5/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

5/31 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham

6/1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6/3 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

6/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

6/7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

6/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *SOLD OUT*

6/11 - Boston, MA @ Royale