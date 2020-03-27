kennedi Releases New Song 'apology'
Today, LA-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist kennedi releases a new song entitled "apology" via Platoon. The dreamy, infectious song paired with glitchy production offset the very intimate, confessional lyrics of the guilt felt about a former relationship. "apology" is available everywhere now.
Listen below!
"After being with somebody for a long time, it's all you know," she says. "The first time I had an emotional connection and hooked up with somebody else, I felt guilty. I was looking in the mirrors that are actually hung on my ceiling and saw the reflection of myself and this person who wasn't her. I didn't necessarily want it to be her, but I felt like I owed her an apology anyway."
kennedi personifies "Rare" through and through. The Minnesota-born and Los Angeles-based artist, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter holds nothing back, speaking candidly on mental health struggles, seemingly "taboo" sexuality, tumultuous relationships, and an often unbelievable journey in her music. After signing a publishing deal, she supported herself by penning songs behind-the-scenes throughout 2018 & 2019. Among numerous placements, she notably co-wrote "Fake Smile" for Ariana Grande's multi-platinum blockbuster thank u, next and "Hesitate" for Jonas Brothers' comeback Happiness Begins. Just before a 2019 tour with Bea Miller, she first teased out self by way of "better." Right out of the gate, Arjan Timmermans premiered the track on his Beats 1 show and placed it on Apple Music's "A-List Pop" playlist, and E! included it on The MixtapE! and claimed, "after reveling in this delicious little slice of pop, we won't soon forget her."