kennedi Releases New Song 'apology'

Today, LA-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist kennedi releases a new song entitled "apology" via Platoon. The dreamy, infectious song paired with glitchy production offset the very intimate, confessional lyrics of the guilt felt about a former relationship. "apology" is available everywhere now.

Listen below!

"After being with somebody for a long time, it's all you know," she says. "The first time I had an emotional connection and hooked up with somebody else, I felt guilty. I was looking in the mirrors that are actually hung on my ceiling and saw the reflection of myself and this person who wasn't her. I didn't necessarily want it to be her, but I felt like I owed her an apology anyway."

kennedi personifies "Rare" through and through. The Minnesota-born and Los Angeles-based artist, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter holds nothing back, speaking candidly on mental health struggles, seemingly "taboo" sexuality, tumultuous relationships, and an often unbelievable journey in her music. After signing a publishing deal, she supported herself by penning songs behind-the-scenes throughout 2018 & 2019. Among numerous placements, she notably co-wrote "Fake Smile" for Ariana Grande's multi-platinum blockbuster thank u, next and "Hesitate" for Jonas Brothers' comeback Happiness Begins. Just before a 2019 tour with Bea Miller, she first teased out self by way of "better." Right out of the gate, Arjan Timmermans premiered the track on his Beats 1 show and placed it on Apple Music's "A-List Pop" playlist, and E! included it on The MixtapE! and claimed, "after reveling in this delicious little slice of pop, we won't soon forget her."





Related Articles View More Music Stories