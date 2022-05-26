i.O. Underground Releases New Single 'What U Do'

Emerging independent Colorado-based rock trio i.O. Underground has released their new single "What U Do" and announced their new 6-song collection, The Underside EP, will be released on July 22nd. On their new song, siren squeals beam out like an extraterrestrial buzz over a skittering beat as bass-y synths warble before climaxing on a guitar-charged refrain.

"We are excited to announce the details for our new EP and can't wait for everyone to hear it this summer," shares i.O. Underground. "The Underside EP represents a significant step forward for us in terms of songwriting and production, and we think our fans will appreciate the musicianship, modern production elements, and singable melodies represented in this collection of songs. This is particularly true of our new single, 'What U Do,' which we hope is as enjoyable to listen to as it is for us to play."

The Underside EP, i.O. Underground's sophomore release, also features their recent single "Wall." Shimmering keys and ebullient guitars ignite the track's momentum, which culminates in a chantable chorus punctuated by lead vocalist Grayson's dynamic vocal delivery of "Got my back against the wall. Pushing hard, but I'm not falling down." Elsewhere, there's the uplifting anthem "Once In A Lifetime," where a carpe diem chorus takes flight as a piano-laden bridge entrances, and "A Million Miles," which illuminates the idiosyncrasies of the group's musical alchemy.

Gentle guitar harmonics glisten between the glitchy production as the vocals expand from intimate verses into an infectious refrain, striking a perfect balance. Full track listing for The Underside EP below. Press here to pre-save The Underside EP on Spotify.

Anything goes for i.O. Underground, who erase restrictions and embrace creative freedom in its purest form. The three-piece - Grayson (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Casey Kannenberg (guitar, keys, bass, vocals) and Beau Harding (drums, vocals) - present a multi-dimensional signature style layered with future-facing alternative experimentation, singer-songwriter eloquence, and nineties-style rock energy.

With influences as diverse as Coldplay, Muse, and The Beatles, the group first introduced their signature sound in 2020 with The Wonderside EP. The 6-song collection, highlighted by "Save Me," "Coming Apart" and "Powers," and live shows throughout the Denver/Boulder area has built i.O. Underground a quiet buzz and a growing fan base. They continue to push boundaries in 2022 with The Underside EP, which they hope makes a personal connection through a universally intriguing sound.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: