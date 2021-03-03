goodboy noah Drops Smooth Single 'dial tone'

"I'm just talking to your dial tone," sings rising Southern California-based Pop/R&B singer and songwriter, goodboy noah, in his latest single "dial tone" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Listen to the smooth new track co-written by noah alongside Jake Torrey (BTS, Liam Payne, Andy Grammer), Dan Henig (ZAYN, Noah Cyrus, Chelsea Cutler), Micah Gordon (Cautious Clay, Neon Trees) and Sacco (Peach Tree Rascals, Connor Matthews), which is the latest offering from noah's debut EP due out later this year.

On the inspiration behind his new single, goodboy noah shares, "'Dial Tone' is about being hung up on the one that got away. The inspiration for the song came when I DM'd Beyonce and she didn't even open it. It was a hard pill to swallow, but after two months in a deep depression, I got up and wrote this song, so you could say it was worth it."

goodboy noah is a Toronto native, now based in LA, who is most known for his 2018 collaborative EP Everything, All at Once with Toronto-based producer Shagabond, which racked up millions of streams on Spotify and earned critical praise from The FADER, Complex Canada, Flaunt Magazine, EARMILK, Lyrical Lemonade, and Fashionably-Early.

"My goal as an artist is to bring joy to myself and others with the music I make," says noah of his recent solo breakout. "I want people to see you don't have to take things too seriously."

Stay tuned for much more to come from goodboy noah and listen to his new single "dial tone" HERE.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Stefanie Moser