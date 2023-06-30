glaive Unveils New Song 'the car'

The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release July 14.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

glaive Unveils New Song 'the car'

18-year-old breakout glaive shares a new single, “the car,” alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez. The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release July 14 on Interscope Records—pre-save/pre-order here

“The car was one of the only songs I didn’t write from my perspective but rather from the perspective of a friend who was cheated on,” says glaive. “I had made so many songs for the album that I was running out of personal emotions to express, and I wrote this without full context of the situation but how I would imagine and interpret it.”

The video for “the car” is the third and final in a European trilogy shot in Georgia that also spans previous album singles “all i do is try my best” and “as if.” The forthcoming record will also include “im nothing thats all i am,” released earlier this spring.

In celebration of the new music, glaive will embark on an extensive tour this summer with support from special guests Polo Perks, Origami Angel and Oso Oso. The run will find glaive performing across North America, including dates at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Chicago’s Metro and in his hometown at Asheville’s The Orange Peel. Tickets are on sale now; see below for full routing. 

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown. The album is already receiving widespread critical praise from Billboard, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan and more. Ones to Watchhails “glaive is in the midst of a renaissance...with his recent string of releases, [he] is coming into his own.”

The new music follows a monumental 2022 for glaive, which began with a supporting slot on The Kid LAROI’s European tour, followed by an extensive run of headline dates across the U.K. and U.S., and the release of two singles, “three wheels and it still drives!” and “minnesota is a place that exists.” 

The artist’s three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and theni’ll be happy with ericdoa—have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him at the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he’d listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains.

It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. 

GLAIVE LIVE

July 27—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*§
July 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*§
July 29—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*§
August 1—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn*§
August 2—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory*§
August 4—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*§
August 5—Orlando, FL—The Beacham*§
August 8—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*§ 
August 10—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*†
August 11—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts*†
August 12—New York, NY—Webster Hall*†
August 14—Boston, MA—Royale*†
August 16—Toronto, ON—The Danforth Music Hall*†
August 18—Chicago, IL—Metro*†
August 19—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre*†
November 11—Glasgow, U.K.—SWG3 Studio Warehouse
November 12—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy 3
November 14—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom
November 16—Amsterdam, NL—Tolhuistuin
November 17—Brussels, BE—Botanique
November 19—Paris, FR—Les Etoiles Theatre
November 20—Cologne, DE—Luxor
November 21—Berlin, DE—Frannz
*with Polo Perks
§with Origami Angel
†with Oso Oso

photo credit: Oliver Seid



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Olivia Rodrigo Drops Vampire Single From Upcoming GUTS Album Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has released her new single, 'Vampire,' from her upcoming album, 'GUTS.' The new single was released alongside a new Petra Collins-directed music video. Watch the new music video now!

2
Camille Harris Announces The Release Of New Album A Pair Of Bats In The Dark, July 17 Photo
Camille Harris Announces The Release Of New Album 'A Pair Of Bats In The Dark', July 17

Award-winning, Brooklyn-based composer and jazz singer Camille Harris announces her first full length album set for release July 17, 2023.

3
Jay Wood to Release New Single, Oh Well Photo
Jay Wood to Release New Single, 'Oh Well'

West Australian alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood is set to release her highly anticipated single, 'Oh Well' on Wednesday, June 30th, 2023.

4
Buddy Rich’s Birdland LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Vinyl Photo
Buddy Rich’s 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Lightyear Entertainment and Lobitos Creek Ranch, in association with Scabeba Entertainment and the Buddy Rich Estate, have announced the release of a special limited-edition version of the best-selling live album “Birdland” featuring Buddy Rich and his Killer Force Band at the peak of their performing years. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space' Video Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space'
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL