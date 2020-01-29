girl in red Announces US Spring Tour

2019 was a breakout year for Marie Ulven aka the mastermind behind girl in red, setting the stage for a truly phenomenal year. The New York Times hailed her song "bad idea" as one of the best songs of the year, while NME chose her as their #1 artist to watch out for, writing "the 20-year-old Norwegian whose lo-fi indie-pop bangers are already changing lives." Also racking up year end accolades from Rolling Stone and Billboard, who describe her as "One of the most incisive singer-songwriters in rock", girl in red is ready to take 2020 by storm.

Hailing from Horten, Norway the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer will be returning to the US this spring, playing songs from her critically acclaimed Chapter 2 EP as well as a healthy set list of singles including "we fell in love in october," "i wanna be your girlfriend," "girls" and more. Already known for a truly special live show, girl in red will also make her Coachella Music & Arts Festival debut in April; all dates are listed below and selling quickly, with both shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom already sold out.

girl in red also contributed to the critically acclaimed soundtrack for the film The Turning. Her song "kate's not here" is an electrifying addition to the (mostly female) star-studded compilation featuring Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Empress Of, Mitski, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Warpaint, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Alison Mosshart, Sunflower Bean, and more.

Inspired by Marie's own trials and tribulations with mental health and sexuality, her music and her character are equal in their honesty and authenticity. Maintaining a direct and regular relationship with her fans, Marie's self deprivation and openness is brilliantly, though unintentionally, placed to de-escalate and encourage sensitive and relevant conversations with her young fan base. From beginning in her bedroom teaching herself to play the guitar and piano and to produce her own music, in less than a year the project has grown exponentially through her social media channels; with her first album in the works, girl in red is poised to be one of the most important debut releases for the year.

Tour Dates:

4/11- Indio Valley, CA @ Coachella

4/13 - Houston, TX @ HOB

4/14 - Dallas, TX @ HOB

4/15 - Austin, TX @Emo's

4/18- Indio Valley, CA @ Coachella

5/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/16 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

5/17 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

5/19 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom





