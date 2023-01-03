Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
deadmau5 New Single 'Antisec (feat. YTCracker)'

deadmau5 New Single 'Antisec (feat. YTCracker)'

The track will appear on mau5trap’s We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out this Friday, January 6.  

Jan. 03, 2023  

deadmau5 launches into 2023 with new single "Antisec" featuring American rapper YTCracker, best known for his contributions to the nerdcore hip-hop subculture. The track will appear on mau5trap's We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out this Friday, January 6.

deadmau5 serves a bouncy beat for YTCracker's hacking lore reckoning 'anti security.' The track first started appearing in mau5' pandemic drive-in sets in 2021 and then landed YT a guest appearance during his annual 'Day of the deadmau5 - Red Rocks' shows. Now the track will appear on the WAF compilation as the second deadmau5 offering following "XYZ."

Since 2012, the We Are Friends music compilation series has emitted the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5' mau5trap label. Beyond deadmau5' "XYZ" and "Antisec," WAF features tracks from the current mau5trap stable including Lamorn, EDDIE, Speaker Honey and LUPA, plus future notables Ghost Dance, ASHE Plastic, STAR SEED and Psycho Boys Club just to name a few.

To promote the compilation, this past year deadmau5 and friends NERO, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Morgin Madison, LUPA and more completed a highly successful national U.S. tour with sold out shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Buffalo, Chicago, Pheonix, San Francisco, Red Rocks (two nights), Dallas, Austin and Boston.

Listen to the new single here:

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels.

His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single "Escape" featuring Hayla. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally.

This year he completed the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.



Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates Photo
Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates
Fresh off the heels of a year-end blowout show at Baby's All Right on Dec. 28, Razor Braids kicks off 2023 by sharing an ode to one of their favorite cities, 'Nashville, Again,' as well as a cover of Weezer's 'Buddy Holly.' The band has also announced an extensive Feb / March tour, including a stop in Austin for SXSW.
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album False Readings Photo
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album 'False Readings'
“False Readings” is drummer Mark Murdock’s third solo prog-rock release which features Fernando Perdomo, whom Mark performed with in the ‘Out to Sea Band’ on the 2022 Cruise to the Edge. Also contributing on selected songs are the band ‘Nektar’ with Ron Howden, Derek ‘Mo’ Moore and Nektar newcomers, Ryche Chlanda and Kendall Scott.
Cavetown & Friends Announce First Annual This Is Home Project Benefit Concert Photo
Cavetown & Friends Announce First Annual 'This Is Home' Project Benefit Concert
Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, announces the inaugural benefit concert for his non-profit organization, This Is Home Project. Cavetown will be joined by a bill of other bedroom-pop and DIY artists, with performances from mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, and more. In addition to the music, attendees can also expect raffles and onsite activations.
Channing Wilson Releases New Song Sunday Morning Blues Photo
Channing Wilson Releases New Song 'Sunday Morning Blues'
Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, “Sunday Morning Blues” is Wilson’s third official release as an artist, following “Drink That Strong” and “Blues Comin’ On,” which debuted this past fall. With the music, Wilson is embarking on a new chapter of his career, after establishing himself as an honest and respected songwriter.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share