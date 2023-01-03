deadmau5 New Single 'Antisec (feat. YTCracker)'

deadmau5 launches into 2023 with new single "Antisec" featuring American rapper YTCracker, best known for his contributions to the nerdcore hip-hop subculture. The track will appear on mau5trap's We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out this Friday, January 6.

deadmau5 serves a bouncy beat for YTCracker's hacking lore reckoning 'anti security.' The track first started appearing in mau5' pandemic drive-in sets in 2021 and then landed YT a guest appearance during his annual 'Day of the deadmau5 - Red Rocks' shows. Now the track will appear on the WAF compilation as the second deadmau5 offering following "XYZ."

Since 2012, the We Are Friends music compilation series has emitted the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5' mau5trap label. Beyond deadmau5' "XYZ" and "Antisec," WAF features tracks from the current mau5trap stable including Lamorn, EDDIE, Speaker Honey and LUPA, plus future notables Ghost Dance, ASHE Plastic, STAR SEED and Psycho Boys Club just to name a few.

To promote the compilation, this past year deadmau5 and friends NERO, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Morgin Madison, LUPA and more completed a highly successful national U.S. tour with sold out shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Buffalo, Chicago, Pheonix, San Francisco, Red Rocks (two nights), Dallas, Austin and Boston.

Listen to the new single here:

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels.

His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single "Escape" featuring Hayla. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally.

This year he completed the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.