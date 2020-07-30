deadmau5 Launches OSC/PILOT, A New Peformance Tool For Digital Artists & Musicians

The application was used for years by deadmau5 on tour as his control surface for shows.

World renowned electronic musician deadmau5 has launched OSC/PILOT--a bi-directional control surface application originally built as a performance tool for digital artists and musicians--to make it available to the public. The application was used for years by deadmau5 on tour as his control surface for shows.

As the overlap between audio and visual application space continues to grow, there is a need for a simple way to control these applications in a desktop application. Interoperability between the applications at the artist's disposal (AbletonLive, TouchDesigner, MaxMSP, Processing, Bitwig etc.) allows digital audio and visual artists to control the content of any space with data from any other space. OSC/PILOT aims to provide an easy way to build UIs for this control.



In addition, the huge amounts of display options gives the artists both their choice of canvas, as well as their choice of how to drive the content to that canvas. OSC/PILOT is a robust and simple tool to harness the interoperability and enable this kind of control.

View the demo now at: https://youtu.be/fZitBeVx3ow

Features for OSC/PILOT:

Make beautiful UIs in minutes

- Simple drag interface means laying out a new UI takes no time at all.

- Multiple workspaces allow for different UIs to be used from within one project.

- Multi-Touch fully supported. Drive the UI with as many fingers as your touch display supports.

Supports sending and receiving OSC (Open Sound Control) data

- Send OSC data to control other applications and devices that support OSC

- Control visual applications such as TouchDesigner, vvvv, Resolume, VDMX, Notch etc.

- Receive OSC data from external sources to drive the content currently shown in the UI

Supports sending MIDI.

- Connect to devices directly plugged into the computer

- Send MIDI to other computers and applications using network MIDI tools.

- Control Ableton Live, bitwig and other audio applications using your own custom UI.

Supports Windows 8.1 and 10

Show Ready

OSC/PILOT retails for $49.99 and can be purchased at https://oscpilot.com/

