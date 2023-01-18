boygenius Release Three New Singles Ahead of 'the record'

Following news that they will be performing at this year's Coachella music festival, boygenius have announced their long awaited return with the release of three singles from their upcoming album the record via Interscope Records: "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry," and "True Blue." The album is due out March 31, 2023 and marks the first full length project for the band.

boygenius, the acclaimed trio comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, released their self-produced debut EP boygenius together back in 2018.

The release of "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry," and "True Blue" marks the first new music from the band since 2020, when they released a handful of demos from the recording sessions for the EP to raise money for charitable organizations in their respective hometowns on behalf of the Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles, OUTMemphis, and Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond.

The long-awaited album is produced and written by boygenius. It was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California.

boygenius will perform at this year's Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd.

Listen to the new single here: