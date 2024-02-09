Yung Miami Drops New Freestyle '50/50'

Get ready to enjoy the ride as Yung Miami takes it all back – from her Miami lingo (Opa-Locka to be exact) to the prime time she deserves. 

Welcome to Yung Miami's YAMS era, beginning today with her inaugural freestyle “50/50” (Quality Control Music/Motown).

Taking control, Yung Miami pulls no punches on the track, rapping fierce, funny and direct: “I make him change his mind the first week (uhh)/I'm too pretty to be sitting in the nose bleeds (Oww)/Court side white toes/My ass eat up the whole seat.”

Yung Miami makes clear no sexist pundit has the right to speak her narrative, stating “Why u speaking on women/Yea leave him lone/Mr. Pocket pussy what u beatin on/U see this face/I ain't one of them bitches u can hang up on.”

ABOUT YUNG MIAMI:

As one half of the City Girls with childhood friend JT, Yung Miami has collected Platinum plaques (“Twerk” with Cardi B, “Act Up”) and hundreds of millions of streams. Her commanding presence helped earn City Girls a coveted spot as one of Billboard's greatest rap groups of all time list.

They released their first single, “f Dat Ni**a” in 2017, earning a record deal with Quality Control Music and a shoutout on Drake's massive 2018 single, “In My Feelings” in the process. Since then, Yung Miami was recently named #7 in Complex's hip-hop media power ranking and won Best hip hop platform at the BET Awards platform for her wildly genuine interview show “Caresha Please.”

Photo Credit: Brandon Morris



