Yung Bae Announces Fall North American Tour

On the heels of releasing the fittingly titled “Awesome Ways” with Nile Rodgers, dance-pop maestro Yung Bae announces a fall 2023 North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, Groove Continental: Side B. Winding across the continent from Washington, DC, to Vancouver, BC, the tour will include a particularly anticipated stop at Elsewhere on October 7th in Brooklyn, NY.

The buzzing New York date — a full venue takeover by Yung Bae and album release party for Groove Continental: Side B — will feature support from Eden Prince, Ty Sunderland, Engelwood, and performances from local drag queens to round out the celebratory night. Tickets for all of Yung Bae’s tour dates are available here.

A pioneering sampler, producer, and songwriter, Yung Bae touches on everything from vaporwave to funk, Japanese city pop to electropop. After making a mark via a major label, he jumped back to the independent world where he could chase down his wildest creative ideas—including a slinky nautical journey for 2022’s Groove Continental: Side A featuring Channel Tres, EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste, and others.

Yung Bae has racked up over 1.5 billion streams with previous support from NPR, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Ones To Watch, Billboard Dance, and more. On the live circuit, Yung Bae has performed at Coachella, Outside Lands, Firefly, Life is Beautiful, CRSSD, Electric Forest, and more. He’s also toured the world twice with sold-out shows across Asia and the United States.

As for the rest of 2023, there’s much more to come from Yung Bae. Following his acclaimed Groove Continental Radio shows and performances like last year’s sold-out Shrine headliner at the 5,000+ cap venue and this year’s HARD Summer in sunny Los Angeles, he’ll be spinning the decks across the country and releasing Groove Continental: Side B.

2023 tour dates

Sep 1st - North Coast Music Festival // Chicago, IL

Sep 1st - Sound Bar (NCMF Afterparty) // Chicago, IL

Sep 2nd - Walter Studios // Phoenix, AZ

Oct 6th - Culture // Washington, DC

Oct 7th SHOW - Elsewhere // New York, NY

Oct 13th - Time Nightclub // Costa Mesa, CA

Oct 14th - Bloom Nightclub // San Diego, CA

Oct 21st - Live Out Festival // Monterrey, MX

Oct 27th - Suwannee Hulaween // Live Oak, FL

Nov 3rd - Superstition // Austin, TX

Nov 4th - Meow Wolf // Santa Fe, NM

Nov 10th - The Church Nightclub // Denver, CO

Nov 11th - Celebrities Nightclub // Vancouver, BC