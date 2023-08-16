Yung Bae Announces Fall North American Tour

Tickets for all of Yung Bae’s tour dates are available now.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Yung Bae Announces Fall North American Tour

On the heels of releasing the fittingly titled “Awesome Ways” with Nile Rodgers, dance-pop maestro Yung Bae announces a fall 2023 North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, Groove Continental: Side B. Winding across the continent from Washington, DC, to Vancouver, BC, the tour will include a particularly anticipated stop at Elsewhere on October 7th in Brooklyn, NY.

The buzzing New York date — a full venue takeover by Yung Bae and album release party for Groove Continental: Side B — will feature support from Eden Prince, Ty Sunderland, Engelwood, and performances from local drag queens to round out the celebratory night. Tickets for all of Yung Bae’s tour dates are available here.

A pioneering sampler, producer, and songwriter, Yung Bae touches on everything from vaporwave to funk, Japanese city pop to electropop. After making a mark via a major label, he jumped back to the independent world where he could chase down his wildest creative ideas—including a slinky nautical journey for 2022’s Groove Continental: Side A featuring Channel Tres, EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste, and others.

Yung Bae has racked up over 1.5 billion streams with previous support from NPR, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Ones To Watch, Billboard Dance, and more. On the live circuit, Yung Bae has performed at Coachella, Outside Lands, Firefly, Life is Beautiful, CRSSD, Electric Forest, and more. He’s also toured the world twice with sold-out shows across Asia and the United States. 

As for the rest of 2023, there’s much more to come from Yung Bae. Following his acclaimed Groove Continental Radio shows and performances like last year’s sold-out Shrine headliner at the 5,000+ cap venue and this year’s HARD Summer in sunny Los Angeles, he’ll be spinning the decks across the country and releasing Groove Continental: Side B.

2023 tour dates 

Sep 1st - North Coast Music Festival // Chicago, IL
Sep 1st - Sound Bar (NCMF Afterparty) // Chicago, IL 
Sep 2nd - Walter Studios // Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6th - Culture // Washington, DC 
Oct 7th SHOW - Elsewhere // New York, NY
Oct 13th - Time Nightclub // Costa Mesa, CA 
Oct 14th - Bloom Nightclub // San Diego, CA 
Oct 21st - Live Out Festival // Monterrey, MX
Oct 27th - Suwannee Hulaween // Live Oak, FL
Nov 3rd - Superstition // Austin, TX 
Nov 4th - Meow Wolf // Santa Fe, NM 
Nov 10th - The Church Nightclub // Denver, CO
Nov 11th - Celebrities Nightclub // Vancouver, BC 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
poptropicaslutz! Share New Single Upside Down Featuring PmBata Photo
poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'Upside Down' Featuring PmBata

Seamlessly pairing pulsating electronic synths with classic pop-punk guitar riffs, the track boasts a featured verse from new age hip-hop artist PmBata and production from Courtney Ballard (5SOS, Jessie J) and Kodeblooded (Sueco, Connor Kaufman). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Michael C. Halls Band Princess Goes Releases Single BLUR Photo
Michael C. Hall's Band Princess Goes Releases Single 'BLUR'

Princess Goes, the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Hedwig & the Angry Inch, Cabaret, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) have released a new single!

3
Heavy MakeUp Releases New Song NICE TRY Photo
Heavy MakeUp Releases New Song 'NICE TRY'

Written and produced by the trio, Heavy MakeUp features 11 tracks including lead single, “ALL THE TIME,” which debuted earlier this summer. Filled with sonic exploration, the record captures the artists’ improvisational spirit and shared curiosities through voice, synths, drum machines and brass.

4
Video: Loon Town Take A Trip To Another Realm With Their New Video Photo
Video: Loon Town Take A Trip To Another Realm With Their New Video

Take a zany trip to another realm with dream pop/ synth-rock band outfit Loon Town’s refreshing new music video, “Silver Flowers.' This fast-tempo song, a single off their recent album “Slow Space”, confounds reality with sparkly visuals reminiscent of Kate Bush and other eye-candy of the 80s, saccharin drip with darkness creeping in at the edges.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!
Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York CityKings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York City
Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HADESTOWN