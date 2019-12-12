YoungBoy Never Broke Puts a Spin on Michael Jackson in 'Dirty Iyanna'

Baton Rouge, LA rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues his streak of delivering standout singles with the release of his latest record, "Dirty Iyanna." The unique melody features the rap superstar's hard lyrics over the legendary Michael Jackson's classic "Dirty Diana" beat. The track is available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms. In addition, the new release is accompanied by an official visual based on a series of trying life events for the multi-platinum rapper; watch below.

"AI YOUNGBOY 2," was recently announced as the #1 project in the United States, topping Billboard 200 with over 110,000 sales within its first week. The newly released tape, which is the artist's first ever number one project, is a lyrical masterpiece; it was immediately placed at no. 1 on Apple Music's Overall Album and Hip-Hop/Rap Album charts upon its release.

He recently gifted fans with another classic visual for "Carter Son," a standout record from his #1 mixtape. "AI YOUNGBOY 2" - which marks the long awaited follow-up to 2017's RIAA gold certified "AI YOUNGBOY" - includes the hit singles, "Self Control" and "Make No Sense." "Self Control" is originally found alongside "Slime Mentality" on YoungBoy's recently released single-bundle, "THE CONTINUANCE," with the two tracks each earning critical acclaim upon their release, with HYPEBEAST praising the former for "(showcasing) the rapper's more introspective and reflective side."

Listen to "Dirty Iyanna" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories