Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Young The Giant Releases 'American Bollywood' On Vinyl

Young The Giant Releases 'American Bollywood' On Vinyl

Alongside the standard vinyl, there are multiple design variants, including a Spotify Fans First vinyl edition.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling band Young The Giant releases its fifth album, 2022's American Bollywood, on vinyl. Alongside the standard vinyl, there are multiple design variants, including a Spotify Fans First vinyl edition.

Spotify Fans First is an initiative offered as a special "thank you" to superfans for being one of the band's top listeners on the platform. The unique colored edition of the vinyl is only available to this group of top fans. The standard vinyl release is available on the band's webstore here alongside a restock of American Bollywood-themed shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more.

To support American Bollywood, the band is touring the US and Canada this summer with opening act Milky Chance. Tickets for the tour, which begins May 30th in Montreal and ends August 31st in Dillon, Colorado are selling briskly with shows at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York and Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver sold out in days.

Some dates on the run will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn. See dates below for more information. For full list of dates and ticket info visit the band's website HERE.

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet. Visit REVERB.org for more details.

The four-part album is available everywhere now via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records. Since the last album, Mirror Master, three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band's lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity. "This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia previously said, "it's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A., Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young The Giant.

YOUNG THE GIANT US AND CANADA TOUR 2023 WITH MILKY CHANCE

* with special guest TALK

^ with special guest Rosa Linn

MAY

7 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

30 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

JUNE

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *

3 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 * SOLD OUT

4 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann *

13 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark *

16 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion *

23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

24 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *

28 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park *

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre *

JULY

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

13 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre ^

18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island ^

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

21 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center ^

22 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre ^

25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^

27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^

28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

AUGUST

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ^

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir ^

4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater ^

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

8 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater ^

10 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Live ^

12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

15 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Greek Theatre at Berkeley ^

18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

19 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheater ^

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

31 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

JAN 30, 2024 - FEB 4, 2024

Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIII



Miley Cyrus to Release Flowers Demo Photo
Miley Cyrus to Release 'Flowers' Demo
Miley Cyrus will released the demo of her #1 single 'Flowers.' The track is off her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The new LP, which is set for release next Friday, March 10, will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile and SIA.
Sun Room Announces Headline East Coast Tour Run Photo
Sun Room Announces Headline East Coast Tour Run
California garage rock band Sun Room will embark on a headline tour run in celebration of their recent EP release. Last Friday, the band revealed the highly anticipated Outta Their Minds. Sun Room will be joining Inhaler for their massive North American tour before kicking off their own headline run. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Acoustic Guitarist IAN GOTHE Reveals New Single Amphitrite Photo
Acoustic Guitarist IAN GOTHE Reveals New Single 'Amphitrite'
Watch the video premiere of “Amphitrite”—directed by award-winning film director Prince Bagdasarian (Showtime’s Abducted) and blending concept scenes with IAN’s performance at the Covina Center For The Performing Arts, in Covina, California.
Riah Releases cant lose you now Photo
Riah Releases 'can't lose you now'
The video for 'can't lose you now,' directed by David OD, is just as trippy and addictive as the song itself, with images giving way the pulsing beat of the song, pushed forward as she sings, 'already lost you once, can't lose you now,' complete with a subtle tinge of grunge on the surface, deeply-felt in spirit. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share