Young The Giant Releases 'American Bollywood' On Vinyl

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling band Young The Giant releases its fifth album, 2022's American Bollywood, on vinyl. Alongside the standard vinyl, there are multiple design variants, including a Spotify Fans First vinyl edition.

Spotify Fans First is an initiative offered as a special "thank you" to superfans for being one of the band's top listeners on the platform. The unique colored edition of the vinyl is only available to this group of top fans. The standard vinyl release is available on the band's webstore here alongside a restock of American Bollywood-themed shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more.

To support American Bollywood, the band is touring the US and Canada this summer with opening act Milky Chance. Tickets for the tour, which begins May 30th in Montreal and ends August 31st in Dillon, Colorado are selling briskly with shows at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York and Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver sold out in days.

Some dates on the run will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn. See dates below for more information. For full list of dates and ticket info visit the band's website HERE.

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet. Visit REVERB.org for more details.

The four-part album is available everywhere now via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records. Since the last album, Mirror Master, three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band's lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity. "This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia previously said, "it's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A., Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young The Giant.

YOUNG THE GIANT US AND CANADA TOUR 2023 WITH MILKY CHANCE

* with special guest TALK

^ with special guest Rosa Linn

MAY

7 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

30 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

JUNE

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *

3 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 * SOLD OUT

4 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann *

13 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark *

16 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion *

23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

24 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *

28 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park *

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre *

JULY

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

13 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre ^

18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island ^

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

21 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center ^

22 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre ^

25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^

27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^

28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

AUGUST

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ^

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir ^

4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater ^

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

8 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater ^

10 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Live ^

12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

15 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Greek Theatre at Berkeley ^

18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

19 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheater ^

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

31 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

JAN 30, 2024 - FEB 4, 2024

Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIII