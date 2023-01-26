Young The Giant Announces North American Tour With Milky Chance

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling artist Young The Giant announces a summer tour with Milky Chance of the US and Canada. The tour begins May 30th in Montreal and ends August 31st in Dillon, Colorado with stops at the iconic Rooftop at Pier 17 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre along the way.

The tour follows this past fall's greatly anticipated release of American Bollywood, their first album in four years. The current single "The Walk Home" is rapidly gaining momentum at AAA and Alternative Radio. The tour will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn. See dates below for more information.

"Epic doesn't even begin to describe American Bollywood. Seismic in scope and intimate in nature, Young the Giant's fifth studio album is a massive artistic statement; it's the band's most ambitious and sprawling project of their career" - Atwood Magazine

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet. Visit REVERB.org for more details.

To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of true fans, advance presale registration is now available HERE powered by Seated. The Young The Giant Presale begins Tuesday, January 31 at 10am local venue time and runs through Thursday, February 2 at 10PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. General on sale begins Friday, February 3 at 10am local time HERE.

Guests who prefer an enhanced experience can purchase VIP Packages which include a private pre-show performance and Q&A with the band, premium tickets, an exclusive poster signed by the band, early venue entry and merchandise shopping. Packages from 100X Hospitality will go on sale January 31 at 10am local venue time. For full details, click HERE

The four-part album is available everywhere now via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records. Since the last album, Mirror Master, three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band's lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity.

"This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia previously said, "it's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A., Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young The Giant.

YOUNG THE GIANT US AND CANADA TOUR 2023 WITH MILKY CHANCE

* with special guest TALK

^ with special guest Rosa Linn

MAY

30 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

JUNE

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *

3 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

4 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann *

13 - Niagara, NY - Artpark *

16 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion *

23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

24 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

25 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River Stage Park *

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field *

28 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park *

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre *

JULY

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

13 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre ^

18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island ^

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

21 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center ^

22 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre ^

25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^

27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^

28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

AUGUST

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ^

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir ^

4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater ^

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Live ^

12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

15 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Greek Theatre at Berkeley ^

18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

19 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheater ^

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

31 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

In addition to the album and tour, Gadhia was recently named to Variety's 2022 Inclusion Impact Report, the publication's annual list highlighting advocates for inclusivity who've made an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year. In 2020, he launched Point of Origin on SIRIUSXM's Alt Nation, a platform to amplify voices of color.

Each month, he highlights an artist by playing their music on-air with heavy rotation, with each spin including a personalized introduction from Gadhia. Over the next year, Gadhia will expand this campaign as he continues to be a prominent, unwavering voice for equality and change.

Young The Giant was established in 2004 and is comprised of Sameer Gadhia (vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Francois Comtois (drums) and Payam Doostzadeh (bass).