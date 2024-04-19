Young Franco Collaborates with Master Peace for New Single 'Wake Up'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young Franco has recruited UK Indie sensation Master Peace for huge new track Wake Up which is out now via Astralwerks.

In “Wake Up”, Young Franco imbues a gritty and distorted beat with the clever fusion of hip hop and sharp/punk-like vocals from Master Peace.

Speaking to “Wake Up”, Young Franco says "Working with Master Peace has been an amazing experience. I found out about his project via his record “Eyes on You” and wanted to work with him since that moment. I was writing a bunch of tracks in 2020. One of them being an early version of Wake Up, which I wrote with Elliot from Delta Riggs. I connected with Master Peace online and once I got to London last year, we smashed this in a couple of hours. His new record is fantastic and I’m super excited how this one turned out. Special mention to Danio from Husky Loops for some added production too”

The track lands alongside a music video shot in the UK which follows Young Franco and Master Peace individually, through a first-person lens as they undertake “mundane” daily activities until they then meet and begin to enjoy the iconic streets and taxis of London together. The video ends with Master Peace in a dream-like state, needing to in fact, Wake Up.

Young Franco has started 2024 off with a bang, where he teamed up with UK rapper S1mba (2.5M monthly listeners) for the release of the funk laid hip hop track HITA. Wake Up follows a busy year of touring already, where he has done a sold out run of Europe with a string of sold-out shows in the USA. Young Franco has culminated over 200 million streams, 3 ARIA Gold Certified Records and has performed huge festival slots in the last two years at Lollapalooza, Portola, Splendour In The Grass, Listen Out, Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise and Falls Festival.

Hailed as the new voice of British Indie and a “One To Watch” nominee at the 2023 AIM awards, Master Peace is an alternative British Artist who is forging his own legacy. Master Peace has culminated 82M Spotify Streams, received huge UK radio appearances including a prestigious BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record alongside tastemaker support from Dazed, NME, Apple Music, JME, Lancey Foux, Matty Healy, Mike Skinner and Bloc Party to name a few.