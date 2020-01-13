Yoshiki Donates $100,000 To Australian Wildfire Relief And Rain Forest Trust

YOSHIKI - internationally renowned, composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer and leader of the rock group X JAPAN - has donated $100,000 -- $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross to aid victims of the Australian wildfires and $50,000 to the Rainforest Trust's Conservation Action Fund - to two of the world's most urgent environmental issues through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America.

"Conservation and sustainability are two of my primary concerns," said YOSHIKI. "No matter what country you are from, we are all one planet. This is an issue that concerns everyone, and I hope more people will join this cause."

YOSHIKI attended the Golden Globes this year and was moved by the outpouring of support he saw at the event. In addition, his filmmaker friend James Gunn's support inspired him to expand the Yoshiki Foundation's mission to environmental causes. Yoshiki has been supporting disaster relief and music education for children over the years.

Through Yoshiki Foundation America, YOSHIKI has supported multiple humanitarian causes across the globe, and was named one of Forbes Asia's 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

In 2019, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance to combat Amazon forest fires, 10 million yen to support victims and survivors of the Kyoto Animation Fire, $90,000 to disaster relief for forest fires in South Korea, 10 million yen to Japan's Chiba prefecture which suffered a devastating blow from Typhoon Faxai, and 10 million yen to aid Typhoon Hagibis Victims in Eastern Japan, and $150,000 to the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

In 2018, YOSHIKI donated 10 million yen in 2018 for heavy rain disaster in western Japan and 10 million yen the same year to victims of the Eastern Iburi earthquake. In 2017, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas through the Recording Academy's MusiCares® Foundation.

In 2016, YOSHIKI donated 10 million yen to the victims of the Kumamoto earthquakes. In 2015, his band X JAPAN donated 28 million yen to the earthquake reconstruction of Ishinomaki. In addition, YOSHIKI has also contributed to numerous other charities since creating his foundation in 2010.

YOSHIKI's ongoing charity work includes supporting the Japanese Red Cross, the Make A Wish Foundation, the Grammy Foundation, and multiple other organizations including the Pablove Foundation which supports children with childhood cancer.





