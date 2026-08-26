Xin Liu Releases New Single STRANGE Ahead of Forthcoming Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Xin Liu has released 'STRANGE,' the first single from her forthcoming album. Out Aug. 5, the track marks a new step in the Chinese singer, songwriter and producer's evolving sound, pairing retro funk with live instrumentation and contemporary pop production.

'STRANGE' first made its live debut on Aug. 1 during Xin Liu's XANADU 2.0 Tour in Shenzhen, four days ahead of its official release. The performance offered audiences an early introduction to the track's energetic groove and playful attitude.

Following its live debut, anticipation for 'STRANGE' continued to build ahead of its Aug. 5 release. After arriving on streaming platforms, the track quickly gained traction across digital music platforms, extending the momentum generated by its Shenzhen debut.

Built around drums, guitar and bass, 'STRANGE' draws on the rhythmic energy of funk while bringing the genre into a contemporary setting. Live instrumentation gives the track an organic, tactile quality, while modern production adds a sharper edge to its retro-inspired sound.

The song centers on the idea of stepping outside a predetermined path. Once the expected trajectory changes, the world begins to look different - strange, unpredictable and full of possibilities.

That idea carries through the lyrics, from the playful 'Strike a pose' to the uninhibited 'Hands high.' Rather than hiding what falls outside the norm, 'STRANGE' embraces it, turning individuality and imagination into sources of energy.

As the first release from Xin Liu's forthcoming album, 'STRANGE' offers an early glimpse into her continued exploration of genre and sound, bringing the organic character of live musicianship together with a contemporary pop sensibility.

Biography

Xin Liu carved out her path by breaking down the traditional mold of Chinese female artists.

Xin was born and raised in Guiyang, Guizhou province, which is known for its spectacular natural scenery. She has integrated the key elements of the local Miao culture into her dance music, making her music style stand out in the industry. The combination of music, dance, and Miao culture gives Xin a unique and exotic vibe. Xin was classically trained in piano and street dance at a young age, her effort all the way through inspired the young generation, especially her female audience, to be expressive, creative, and ambitious with her pioneering performance style.

In 2020, Xin Liu was voted as the #1 center artist in the Chinese top platform - iQiyi Youth with You show. After a two-year stint in the Youth with You debuted female group, THE9. She went solo and gained massive success, except for being a part of the Forbes 30 under 30, she quickly became one of the top-selling female artists of all time. Xin also gained the attention of the fashion community. She is one of the brand ambassadors of Dior.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...