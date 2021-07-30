Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
X Ambassadors Announce New Album 'The Beautiful Liar'

Watch the live performance video, directed by Harris.

Jul. 30, 2021  
Multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors share a new song called 'Okay'. Released via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Polydor, 'Okay' follows the June release of their darkly cinematic track 'My Own Monster' whose black-and-white visual finds lead singer Sam Nelson Harris performing a choreographed routine with his own shadow. Both songs will be featured on the band's third studio album The Beautiful Liar, which is set for release on September 24th. Fans who pre-order the album will receive both 'Okay' and 'My Own Monster' instantly. Watch the live performance video, directed by Harris, for 'Okay' here:


"Life is unpredictable," says Harris. "Things happen that are out of control all the time. We all are living in a constant state of uncertainty. And yet... I say it all the time. 'Everything's gonna be okay.'"

'Okay' and 'My Own Monster' mark the start of a compelling new lyrical direction for X Ambassadors and is the first new music from the band since their hyper-creative multi-part project (Eg). A three-song effort released in early 2021, (Eg) found the band collaborating with a series of similarly forward-thinking artists, including Earl St. Clair, Terrell Hines, and Jensen McRae.

The band will be visiting the UK in 2022 in support of the new album The Beautiful Liar and will play two very special shows in February with tickets available now via Ticketmaster.


