Worship Leader Charity Gayle Releases Third Album 'Rejoice'

Worship leader Charity Gayle has released her third album ‘Rejoice’ today. This album follows the overwhelming support of her sophomore album ‘Endless Praise’.

The 14-song live worship experience was written by Charity, her husband Ryan Kennedy, and their community of friends, as a resource of encouragement for believers across the globe. The album was produced by Kyle Lee and co-produced by Dwan Hill. It is a collection of truths to sing out in the midst of lives’ hardships. It’s a reminder to praise The King who gives us peace beyond our understanding.

‘Rejoice’ is extra special to Charity because of the various life experiences that inspired these songs. After going through difficult circumstances, including a cancer scare and the premature birth of their son, Charity and Ryan felt the consistent reminder to rejoice in The Lord even during the hardest moments.

Charity says, “During the season that Ryan and I were writing these songs, we didn’t necessarily have a theme for the record, we were just writing songs in response to situations that we were experiencing. However, we started to notice the joy we would have in the midst of our storms when we wrote songs like ‘Rejoice’ and ‘Report of the Lord’, because they were truths of God’s word to remind ourselves that our God is bigger than our circumstances and still worthy of praise in spite of them!”

Her message is clear, the words she writes are for others. She wants congregations and worshipers to be encouraged and feel the joy of The Lord as they sing them.

Gayle’s 2021 ‘Endless Praise’ received both critical appraise and audience appreciation reaching nearly half a billion streams. The album is still resonating with listeners almost three years later, recently achieving its highest number of streams in a single week (week ending March 28, 2024).

