Within Temptation Announces The 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' - European Spectacle Set To Begin In October 2024

Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' will be available for pre-sale to dedicated fans starting on October 4, 2023, 10AM CEST.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Prepare to embark on a musical and visual journey as Within Temptation, one of Europe's most iconic rock bands, proudly unveils the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour.' This Europe/UK tour, in support of their latest album, promises to be an experience that will leave fans breathless. The tour is set to kick off in October 2024.

Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' will be available for pre-sale to dedicated fans starting on October 4, 2023, 10AM CEST, with the general sale launching on October 6, 2023, 10AM CEST here.

‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour' marks the band's return to indoors venues after the successful ‘Worlds Collide Tour' featuring Within Temptation and Evanescence as co-headliners.

During this tour the band performed at Europe's most iconic venues in the fall of 2022, including The O2 in London, Accorhotels Arena in Paris, and Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands. With another impressive lineup of dates across Europe, Within Temptation is yet again set to captivate their audience with their signature blend of rock and mystique.

Bleed Out 2024 Tour:

Sat, October 5 -      Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sun, October 6 -      Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8 -      Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
Wed, October 9 -   Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet
Fri, October 11 -     Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall
Mon, October 14 -   Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15 -    Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18 -     Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19 -    Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21 -   Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24 -    Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Fri, October 25 -     Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena
Sun, October 27 -    Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15 -    UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Sat, November 16 -   UK, London, Wembley Arena
Mon, November 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue, November 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thu, November 21 - France, Paris, Adidas Arena
Sat, November 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
Sun, November 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
Tue, November 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo
Thu, November 28 - France, Toulouse, Zenith
Fri, November 29 - France, Grenoble, Summum
Sun, December 1 -   Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2 - Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3 -   Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5 -   Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6 -    Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

VIP ticket packages are available to offer fans the chance an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For tickets, VIP-packages, and more information, visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com.

This tour is not only a musical spectacle but also a celebration of empowerment. Within Temptation's frontwoman, Sharon den Adel, describes it as an opportunity for fans to experience the band's passion and fire, celebrating their 8th studio album ‘Bleed Out' - which is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken.

With ‘Bleed Out', Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music. The band have released their latest hit single, ‘Ritual', last week on Friday September 29.

Bleed Out, the band's 8th forthcoming studio album, is out on October 20



