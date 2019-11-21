William Murphy Releases Video for 'Same Grace'

Today, GRAMMY®-nominated worship leader and hitmaker William Murphy releases his live performance video for "Same Grace," available now.

Listen below!

The moving single is a reminder that the same grace that God extended in our past is still available to us in present times. Recently released to Gospel Radio, "Same Grace" is the second single to be released from the award-winning artist's latest album, Settle Here. The album quickly blazed the charts debuting at #1, and includes the chart-topping #1 hit "Settle Here (Pt. 1)." Composed by Murphy and produced by Kenneth Leonard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the album features thirteen live performance tracks, illuminated in fascinating performances of worship and praise.





