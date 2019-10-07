William DuVall Announces UK/EU Headline Tour

Few musicians have had a career as artistically diverse and successful as Alice In Chains frontman, William DuVall. From forming legendary Atlanta hardcore band Neon Christ as a teenager in 1983 all the way to his 2016 supergroup collaboration Giraffe Tongue Orchestra (with members of Mastodon and Dillinger Escape Plan), DuVall has carved out his own unique place in the firmament for over 35 years.



After releasing his first ever solo album One Alone last week he's announced an extensive UK and European tour, swapping his usual arena stages for intimate clubs and venues to showcase his stunning new music.

WILLIAM DUVALL UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 2020

MARCH

25th - Whelans, Dublin, IE (TICKETS)

27th - King Tut's, Glasgow, UK (TICKETS)

28th - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle, UK (TICKETS)

29th - Arts Loft, Liverpool, UK (TICKETS)

31st - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham, UK (TICKETS)



APRIL

1st - 100 Club, London, UK (TICKETS)

3rd - Les Etoilles, Paris, FR (TICKETS)

4th - Kavka, Antwerp, BE (TICKETS)

6th - Cloud Nine, Utrecht, NL (TICKETS)

7th - Club Volta, Cologne, DE (TICKETS)

10th - Santeria, Milan, IT (TICKETS)

11th - Werk 21, Zurich, CH

13th - The Chelsea, Vienna, AT (TICKETS)

14th - Culture Factory, Zagreb, CR (TICKETS)

15th - Room 041 @ Dürer Kert, Budapest, HU (TICKETS)

17th - Stodola, Warsaw, PL (TICKETS)

18th - Privatclub, Berlin, DE (TICKETS)

20th - Nochtspiecher, Hamburg, DE (TICKETS)

21st - Atlas, Aarhus, DK (TICKETS)

23rd - Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen, DK (TICKETS)

24th - Krøsset, Oslo, NO (TICKETS)

26th - Sodra Theatre, Stockholm, SE (TICKETS)

27th - Konepaja-Sali, Helsinki, FI (TICKETS)

28th - Philly Joe's Jazz Club, Tallinn, EE

30th - 16 Tons, Moscow, RU (TICKETS)



One Alone is a smouldering, all-acoustic affair. In contrast to the multi-layered sonic assault, comprising most of his discography, One Alone is as sparse and intimate as it gets - part late-night confessional, part living room concert. As William describes it, "I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."



The album's first single, ''Til The Light Guides Me Home', is a song of redemption in the wake of tragedy. Inspired by a family break-up, it also hints at the larger implications of a planet seemingly descending into chaos.



From the romantic pleas of 'Strung Out On A Dream', 'White Hot' and 'Still Got A Hold On My Heart' to the betrayal of a close friend addressed in 'The Veil Of All My Fears', these solo acoustic performances cut right to the raw nerve at the heart of each song. Check out his recent Paste Magazine acoustic session here for a closer look at the emotional intensity oozing out of the music.



As a meditation on heartbreak, resilience, and hard- won wisdom, One Alone offers rewards that can't be found anywhere else by an artist who continues to forge a singular path across a boundless musical landscape. William's upcoming tour serves as a rare opportunity to witness a stadium conquering artist at his most vulnerable, tugging directly at the heartstrings of those lucky enough to attend.





