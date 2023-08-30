Wilderado Release 'In Between' Single

The new single follows Wilderado’s first ever live album Wilderado Live that was released in April 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Wilderado is releasing their first new studio music of 2023 today via Bright Antenna Records with single “In Between."

The song was written by the band during sessions for their forthcoming sophomore album, was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Andrew Belle, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). "In Between" also comes just ahead of the Wilderado’s fall US headline tour that kicks off in Tempe, AZ on September 23rd.

The new single follows Wilderado’s first ever live album Wilderado Live that was released in April 2023. The 12-track LP featured career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” – their two Top 10 Alternative Radio hits from their self-titled debut album out October 2021 – along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.”

Wilderado continued touring throughout Spring 2023 with headline dates, select festivals, and several dates as direct support for My Morning Jacket, while spending most of their off time writing and recording new music.

Since first forming in 2015, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They’ve accrued 175+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. In 2022 they made their Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning.

They are excited to be sharing their first new music of 2023 now and are looking forward to hitting the road this fall with headline dates and three festival plays – Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV on September 24th, Treeline Festival in Columbia, MO on October 1st and Riverfront Revival in Charleston, SC on October 7th. All confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information visit here.

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates

9/23 @ Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ
9/24 @ Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV
9/26 @ Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO
9/27 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO
9/29 @ Tannahill Tavern in Fort Worth, TX
9/30 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK
10/1 @ Treeline Festival in Columbia, MO
10/3 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL
10/4 @ The Basement East in Nashville, TN
10/6 @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA
10/7 @ Riverfront Revival Fest in Charleston, SC
10/8 @ Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, NC

Photo by Laura Webster



