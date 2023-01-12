Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album 'FEVER / SKY'

Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album 'FEVER / SKY'

The new album will be out March 24, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Celebrated musician Bear Rinehart of Wilder Woods announces his sophomore album FEVER / SKY out March 24, 2023, on Dualtone Records.

On the album, the charismatic singer/songwriter offers eleven captivating tracks featuring powerful roots-rock/R&B infused anthems alongside potent, reflective moments. The first single is the album opener, the fiery, soul stirring "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)." Pre-save or pre-order FEVER / SKY, including limited vinyl, HERE.

Bear Rinehart, also known as the frontman for Grammy-nominated, chart-topping band NEEDTOBREATHE, sees Wilder Woods as a creative outlet independent of his beloved band where he can offer another side of himself and experiment with different sounds, themes and textures.

While ideas of new adventures permeated throughout his debut release Wilder Woods, FEVER / SKY finds the artist taking stock of the here and now. Rinehart says, "This isn't the kind of journey where I'm worried about the places I'm headed or the places I've left; it's a journey where I'm just happy to be in the car, driving forward."

Rinehart wrote most of FEVER / SKY while touring lapsed during Covid-19. Sequestered at his home in Nashville, the road warrior conjured the ambiance of hair-raising live performances combined with personal, introspective lyrics. The confessional "Patience" is full of infectious hooks and harmonies, while "Be Yourself" gently pushes a lover for bare honesty.

"Heartland" envisions the wide-open expanse of the West surrounded by B3 organ and electric guitar, while "Criminal" nods to Memphis with its Stax-sized blasts of brass. The album winds down with "Go Ahead," an ode to living life to the fullest, while "Make Your Own Mistakes" finds Rinehart preparing his children for life and independence.

FEVER / SKY is dedicated to his youngest child, Waters, while his two older boys - Wilder and Woods - inspired the name of his solo project itself and first album.

Wilder Woods was well received by the press upon its release in 2019, with coverage on NPR, and in People, USA Today, Parade and many more. Wilder Woods performed tracks from his debut on The Today Show and CBS Saturday Morning as well.

For FEVER / SKY, Rinehart turned to trusted collaborators including producer Cason Cooley and guitarist Tyler Burkum. With their contributions, Rinehart's songs evolved into the complete record he set out to make. To record FEVER / SKY, he enlisted accomplished musicians Aaron Sterling (drums), Tony Lucido (bass), and My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel (guitar).

Wilder Woods sets out on the Cayamo Cruise in February alongside Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Kelsey Waldon and more. He will embark on a headline tour of the United States in April 2023. A full list of tour dates follows .

Wilder Woods U.S. Tour Dates

April 6 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL Live
April 7 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
April 8 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
April 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
April 11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
April 13 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
April 14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
April 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival
April 17 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater
April 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
April 20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
April 21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
April 22 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
April 23 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush
April 25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
April 26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
April 28 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
April 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 1 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theater & Café
May 2 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
May 4 - Austin, TX - 3Ten
May 6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge



Drayton Farley to Release New Album Twenty on High in March Photo
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single One of Us Tomorrow Photo
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest Highway Find Photo
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest 'Highway Find'
Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
Malik Baptiste Debuts All You Need to Know Featuring Snoh Aalegra Photo
Malik Baptiste Debuts 'All You Need to Know' Featuring Snoh Aalegra
GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single “All You Need To Know,” featuring GRAMMY nominated, Iranian Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra. The track tightly packages Baptiste’s upbringing in Texas and the singular experiences that shaped him into the genre-defying talent he is now.

From This Author - Michael Major


IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in FebruaryIMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven TrailerVIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
January 12, 2023

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast PhotosPhotos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
January 12, 2023

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third SeasonCBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season
January 12, 2023

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, and more.
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season TwoSaweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two
January 12, 2023

Peacock’s record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger). 
share