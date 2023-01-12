Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album 'FEVER / SKY'

Celebrated musician Bear Rinehart of Wilder Woods announces his sophomore album FEVER / SKY out March 24, 2023, on Dualtone Records.

On the album, the charismatic singer/songwriter offers eleven captivating tracks featuring powerful roots-rock/R&B infused anthems alongside potent, reflective moments. The first single is the album opener, the fiery, soul stirring "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)." Pre-save or pre-order FEVER / SKY, including limited vinyl, HERE.

Bear Rinehart, also known as the frontman for Grammy-nominated, chart-topping band NEEDTOBREATHE, sees Wilder Woods as a creative outlet independent of his beloved band where he can offer another side of himself and experiment with different sounds, themes and textures.

While ideas of new adventures permeated throughout his debut release Wilder Woods, FEVER / SKY finds the artist taking stock of the here and now. Rinehart says, "This isn't the kind of journey where I'm worried about the places I'm headed or the places I've left; it's a journey where I'm just happy to be in the car, driving forward."

Rinehart wrote most of FEVER / SKY while touring lapsed during Covid-19. Sequestered at his home in Nashville, the road warrior conjured the ambiance of hair-raising live performances combined with personal, introspective lyrics. The confessional "Patience" is full of infectious hooks and harmonies, while "Be Yourself" gently pushes a lover for bare honesty.

"Heartland" envisions the wide-open expanse of the West surrounded by B3 organ and electric guitar, while "Criminal" nods to Memphis with its Stax-sized blasts of brass. The album winds down with "Go Ahead," an ode to living life to the fullest, while "Make Your Own Mistakes" finds Rinehart preparing his children for life and independence.

FEVER / SKY is dedicated to his youngest child, Waters, while his two older boys - Wilder and Woods - inspired the name of his solo project itself and first album.

Wilder Woods was well received by the press upon its release in 2019, with coverage on NPR, and in People, USA Today, Parade and many more. Wilder Woods performed tracks from his debut on The Today Show and CBS Saturday Morning as well.

For FEVER / SKY, Rinehart turned to trusted collaborators including producer Cason Cooley and guitarist Tyler Burkum. With their contributions, Rinehart's songs evolved into the complete record he set out to make. To record FEVER / SKY, he enlisted accomplished musicians Aaron Sterling (drums), Tony Lucido (bass), and My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel (guitar).

Wilder Woods sets out on the Cayamo Cruise in February alongside Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Kelsey Waldon and more. He will embark on a headline tour of the United States in April 2023. A full list of tour dates follows .

Wilder Woods U.S. Tour Dates

April 6 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL Live

April 7 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

April 8 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

April 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

April 11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

April 13 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

April 14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

April 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

April 17 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater

April 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

April 20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

April 22 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

April 23 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush

April 25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

April 26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

April 28 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

April 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 1 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theater & Café

May 2 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

May 4 - Austin, TX - 3Ten

May 6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge