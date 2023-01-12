Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album 'FEVER / SKY'
The new album will be out March 24, 2023.
Celebrated musician Bear Rinehart of Wilder Woods announces his sophomore album FEVER / SKY out March 24, 2023, on Dualtone Records.
On the album, the charismatic singer/songwriter offers eleven captivating tracks featuring powerful roots-rock/R&B infused anthems alongside potent, reflective moments. The first single is the album opener, the fiery, soul stirring "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)." Pre-save or pre-order FEVER / SKY, including limited vinyl, HERE.
Bear Rinehart, also known as the frontman for Grammy-nominated, chart-topping band NEEDTOBREATHE, sees Wilder Woods as a creative outlet independent of his beloved band where he can offer another side of himself and experiment with different sounds, themes and textures.
While ideas of new adventures permeated throughout his debut release Wilder Woods, FEVER / SKY finds the artist taking stock of the here and now. Rinehart says, "This isn't the kind of journey where I'm worried about the places I'm headed or the places I've left; it's a journey where I'm just happy to be in the car, driving forward."
Rinehart wrote most of FEVER / SKY while touring lapsed during Covid-19. Sequestered at his home in Nashville, the road warrior conjured the ambiance of hair-raising live performances combined with personal, introspective lyrics. The confessional "Patience" is full of infectious hooks and harmonies, while "Be Yourself" gently pushes a lover for bare honesty.
"Heartland" envisions the wide-open expanse of the West surrounded by B3 organ and electric guitar, while "Criminal" nods to Memphis with its Stax-sized blasts of brass. The album winds down with "Go Ahead," an ode to living life to the fullest, while "Make Your Own Mistakes" finds Rinehart preparing his children for life and independence.
FEVER / SKY is dedicated to his youngest child, Waters, while his two older boys - Wilder and Woods - inspired the name of his solo project itself and first album.
Wilder Woods was well received by the press upon its release in 2019, with coverage on NPR, and in People, USA Today, Parade and many more. Wilder Woods performed tracks from his debut on The Today Show and CBS Saturday Morning as well.
For FEVER / SKY, Rinehart turned to trusted collaborators including producer Cason Cooley and guitarist Tyler Burkum. With their contributions, Rinehart's songs evolved into the complete record he set out to make. To record FEVER / SKY, he enlisted accomplished musicians Aaron Sterling (drums), Tony Lucido (bass), and My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel (guitar).
Wilder Woods sets out on the Cayamo Cruise in February alongside Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Kelsey Waldon and more. He will embark on a headline tour of the United States in April 2023. A full list of tour dates follows .
Wilder Woods U.S. Tour Dates
April 6 - Harrisburg, PA - Club XL Live
April 7 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
April 8 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
April 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
April 11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
April 13 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
April 14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
April 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival
April 17 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater
April 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
April 20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
April 21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
April 22 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
April 23 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush
April 25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
April 26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
April 28 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
April 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 1 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theater & Café
May 2 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
May 4 - Austin, TX - 3Ten
May 6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge