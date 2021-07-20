Wide Open Music Publishing Announces Songwriter and Staff Additions

VP/General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing, Victoria Goodvin, is excited to announce songwriter and staff additions, with Joe Haydel and Martin McDaniel joining the roster and Jessie Pitts named Catalog Manager/Creative Assistant.



"We're adding three rock stars to our already incredible team," says Goodvin. "Joe and Martin are both extremely hardworking and talented writers, artists, and musicians. I met Martin through my very first internship, so this is a full circle moment getting to work together all these years later. I'm looking forward to watching both of their careers take off."



"Jessie started out as our intern in 2019 and has been an amazing addition to the team, so we're excited to bring her on full-time," adds Goodvin. "I love her passion for this industry and that she's not afraid to go after what she wants."



Louisiana native, Joe Haydel broadens the Nashville soundscape with an original style inspired by the alternative rock of the late 90s and early 2000s. Haydel released his debut self-titled EP in 2019 that features heartfelt songs about his personal journey and landed his first outside cut, "Even Now" for Chase Bryant in April of 2021.



After Martin McDaniel made the move to Nashville from his hometown in Alabama in 2008 to pursue his music full time, he started playing part-time in a local house band at the Cadillac Ranch on Broadway. Soon he was playing the Nashville circuit booking his own shows, co-writes, and producing his own music. Martin landed himself an opening slot for Alan Jackson in 2019 and his song "Loving Me Lonely" landed on Spotify's "New Boots" playlist.



Joining the Wide Open Music Publishing team as Catalog Manager/Creative Assistant is Jessie Pitts. A Tennessee native with over seven years of industry experience in the Los Angeles, Nashville and Atlanta markets, Jessie has cultivated a unique perspective of the music business and will utilize her background as an artist in her new role. Having debuted in 2015 as a top 12 finalist on NBC's "The Voice," coached by both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jessie describes her "peek behind the curtain" of the entertainment industry as a turning point in which she now aims to offer her own artist experience and business savvy to help advise, develop and market other artists, having a particularly keen ear to finding great songs. In 2019 she interned with The Recording Academy, mentored by South Regional director, Susan Stewart. In 2020 she landed an internship with Wide Open Music Management under Ash Bowers. Jessie graduated with honors from Belmont University in 2021 earning a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in the Music Business.



Wide Open Music Publishing's songwriter roster includes: Chris Bandi, George Birge, Joe Haydel, Maddie Larkin, John Marlin, Martin McDaniel, and Tim Owens.



About Wide Open Music Publishing: Originally launched in 2013, Wide Open Music Publishing found success with Brett Young's double platinum selling single "In Case You Didn't Know," which spent two weeks atop the Billboard and Mediabase charts. Other milestones for the young company included Parmalee's "Close Your Eyes" reaching top 5 on the charts and Kristian Bush's "Trailer Hitch" landing in the top 20. The Wide Open catalog proudly claims Keith Urban's "Boy Gets A Truck," and Montgomery Gentry's "Folks Like Us," as well as various album cuts by Dustin Lynch, Canaan Smith, William Michael Morgan, Love and Theft, and many others. The publishing company was acquired by Endurance Music Group in 2020 and relaunched late last year with Goodvin at the helm.

Photo Credit: Wide Open Music Publishing