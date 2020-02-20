Welshly Arms Release Video For Their New Single 'Trouble'

Following the release of their hit single "Learn To Let Go," Welshly Arms return on the heels of the new decade with their new single "Trouble," which is chock-full of the signature Welshly Arms soulful vocals, bluesy guitar riffs, and driving percussion. The single has been featured on significant editorial Spotify playlists including "New Music Friday" and "Rock This" and has already hit over 450,000 streams on Spotify. The official lyric video for the new single is now available on YouTube today!

Watch the video for "Trouble" below!

While the song's composition showcases the prowess that Welshly Arms has grown to be known and loved for, the theme borrows from the universal experience of trouble that people face throughout our lifetimes. "This song is about accepting that trouble is something we have to face all the time," lead singer Sam Getz explains. "It's unavoidable and rather than running from it we can embrace it, and know it won't always stick around forever. Usually the best [things] come after the hardest times."

Now, with over 200 million lifetime streams on Spotify, Welshly Arms is Certified Platinum in Germany and Switzerland. Their music has had incredible synch success with highlights including ads for Jeep, Miller Lite, the NFL, and trailers for EA SPORTS FIFA 19 and Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight".

The Cleveland, Ohio-based six-piece includes Sam Getz (Lead Vocals, Guitar,) Brett Lindemann (Keys,) Jimmy Weaver (Bass,) Mikey Gould (Drums,) Bri Bryant (Vocals) and Jon Bryant (Vocals.) The band combines their love of blues with rock, rhythm, and soul to create a fresh and powerful sound that's emblematic of their Midwestern origin.

Welshly Arms has played top music festivals around the world including Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Shaky Knees, Life Is Beautiful, Reading and Leeds, Firefly, Rock am Ring, Hangout Music Fest, and Summerfest.

The band first broke big with their smash single "Legendary," which propelled them to the international stage. Since then the band has continued to build a loyal following due to their anthemic lyrics, dynamic live performances and vulnerable songs that reflect humanity back to their fans.





