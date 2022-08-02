We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce U.S. Fall Tour Dates

Celebrated Scottish rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks are excited to announce U.S. Fall tour dates in support of their critically-acclaimed album Enjoy the View out now via Big Scary Monsters.

The tour will kick off on October 7 at Skully's in Columbus, OH and will hit markets such as Austin on October 13, New Orleans on October 15, Orlando on October 18, Nashville on October 22 and more. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, August 5 at 10 am local time.

The upcoming tour follows two successful U.S. runs earlier in the year, which included over 40 headline dates as well as performances at SXSW, Savannah Stopover and Treefort Music Festival.

With these dates, the band is hoping to play to as many fans in the U.S. as possible. The band's guitarist / singer Adam Thompson says, "We've played 40 shows in North America this year and we decided that wasn't enough, so we're coming back in the fall! Can't wait to come rock out in a bunch of places we missed earlier this year!"

Drummer Darren Lackie adds, "Having had so much time off of touring has given us a renewed desire to get out there and play to as many people, in as many different places, as possible. We're so appreciative of the people who listen to us; it's because of them that we are constantly pushing ourselves to get better."

Since releasing 2018's The More I Sleep the Less I Dream, We Were Promised Jetpacks' Adam Thompson, Sean Smith and Darren Lackie have embraced change head-on. Amicably parting ways with founding member Michael Palmer the following year, they knew they would likely need to go through a sonic transition.

Longtime fans of We Were Promised Jetpacks and the media often cite the band's flair for writing infectious pop songs encased within grandiose guitar driven rock soundscapes, yet "Fat Chance" offers a change of pace and a glimpse into what to expect from Enjoy the View which was released in 2021. With tightly packed drums and cleverly woven guitar arrangements that the band prioritise the track's melodic core with effortless dexterity.

"If It Happens" is all at once grand yet restrained - sonically reflective of its lyrical examination of the bigger picture of life and how that can be boiled down to a simple phrase; "If it happens, it happens." The essence of this statement carries through the entire album, and is no doubt equally indicative of how the band had to adapt to writing in a new way due to the pandemic.

With versions of the songs being passed between the band members remotely, they found the collaborative process engaging and rewarding. "Writing together this way meant we had to stay in near daily contact to talk about the songs and what we were individually and collectively trying to achieve with them. Even though we were unable to be in the same room, this way of working allowed us to continue to create together and communicate perhaps more directly and efficiently than normal," says Adam.

"Having music to focus on during lockdown only reinforced how much we enjoy being in our band together and how important it is that we do it for as long as we can."

We Were Promised Jetpacks Tour Dates

October 7 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

October 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

October 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

October 12 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

October 13 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

October 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's

October 16 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

October 18 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

October 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

October 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October 26 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

October 27 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

October 28 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

October 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

October 30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall