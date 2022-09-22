Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Waterparks Release 'Self-Sabotage Feat. Good Charlotte'

Waterparks Release 'Self-Sabotage Feat. Good Charlotte'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Waterparks give electric single "SELF-SABOTAGE" a fresh take with a collaboration featuring the iconic group Good Charlotte. Unveiling the track and visualizer today via Fueled by Ramen, the result is an anthemic and spirited track that's sure to have you on your feet.

"SELF-SABOTAGE feat. Good Charlotte" arrives in the wake of the Erik Rojas directed "SELF-SABOTAGE" music video, which cinematically captured the group's day to day life on tour. Accented with vivid hues of color, the tracks snappy guitars and fuzzy electronics underline the manically catchy hook highlighted by Awsten's wild sky-high register.

The spirited vocals and infectiously cheerful guitar riff perfectly contrast with the diary-esque lyrics that detail Awsten's self-imposed restrictions. "SELF-SABOTAGE" is yet another illustration of the trio's uncanny knack for the unpredictable.

Additionally, Waterparks announce "f ABOUT IT (feat. blackbear)" available to pre-save here. This highly anticipated single follows the group's current direct support run on blackbear's Nothing Matters Tour. Waterparks recently concluded their headlining Sad Summer Tour dates, and embarked on dates featuring My Chemical Romance, before they headed on tour with blackbear.

Following Waterparks Fueled by Ramen debut "FUNERAL GREY," the trio continues into their newest era. This era sees Waterparks step into a more mature sound and look, elevating the image and sonics that have already accumulated over half a billion career streams to date, with over 2MM monthly listeners and 400,000 Spotify followers. Their last album, Greatest Hits, debuted with over 15,000 album-unit equivalents in the US, earning it the no. 5 spot on Billboard's Alt/Rock chart.

Waterparks, composed of Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules.

The Houston trio has landed the covers of Alternative Press, V Magazine, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, and more and have garnered support from Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, finding themselves on numerous New Music Fridays and countless rock/alt playlists. The band has also topped the Billboard 200 chart. Waterparks' unique and genre-blending sound puts them in a lane all their own, melding rock, pop, hip-hop, alternative, indie, electronic, and even R&B.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).