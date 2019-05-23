Waterparks Announce Signing to Hopeless Records, Share New Single TURBULENT

Waterparks have announced their signing to Hopeless Records and shared a new single, "Turbulent". Fans can stream/download the single here, and watch the visual here.

With the single and new signing, the band is ushering in their new "green" era. They are currently featured on the cover of the latest issue of Rock Sound, and this weekend, will perform on the Monster Stage (Main Stage) at Slam Dunk Festival.

Waterparks is Awsten Knight (vocals, guitar), Geoff Wigington (guitar, vocals), and Otto Wood (drums, vocals). Last year, they released Entertainment, their most successful album to date, as well as music videos for the hit singles "Blonde", "Not Warriors", "Lucky People" and "We Need To Talk". Fans can also stream or purchase the album now through iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

Entertainment made an impressive debut on the Billboard Top 200, charting #7 Rock Albums, #5 Indie, #25 Top Current Albums, #18 Digital and #36 Physical. The record was named one of Alternative Press Magazine's Most Anticipated of 2018 and was produced by Benji Madden and Courtney Ballard (All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer).

Since the release of their debut album Double Dare, the band has remained on the road, touring with the likes of ONE OK ROCK, All Time Low, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade, and more. Radio personalities such as Daniel P Carter (BBC Radio 1) have come forward as fans and the band has been featured on covers of magazines such as Alternative Press, Kerrang and Rock Sound.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 25 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 26 - Hatfield, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You