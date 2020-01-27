WIRETAP RECORDS FAMILY VACATION TOUR Announced

Wiretap Records has announced the first-ever WIRETAP RECORDS FAMILY VACATION TOUR featuring TINY STILLS and BRISTOL TO MEMORY as they make their way across the country and share the stage with friends and more Wiretap bands/family across the country. Additional Wiretap bands are expected to be announced at stops throughout the tour. Check out the dates and cities below:

Both bands are promoting their latest Wiretap release. Tiny Stills releases a split EP with Odd Robot in September. Bristol To Memory put out their latest LP "Wake Up" in August.

Listen to "Everything is Going Great" below.

Tour Dates

April 23 - Sacramento, CA (Harlow's)

April 24 - Fresno, CA (Tioga Sequoia)

April 25 - San Francisco (TBD)

April 26 - Portland, OR (The Waypost)

April 28 - Seattle, WA (TBD)

April 29 - Reno, NV (Jub Jub's)

April 30 - Las Vegas, NV (TBD)

May 1 - Phoenix, AZ (Valley Bar)

May 2 - Albuquerque, NM (TBD)

May 3 - Austin, TX (Mohawk)

May 5 - Kansas City, KS (TBD)

May 6 - Nashville, TN (Spring Water Supper Club)

May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA (Smiling Moose)

May 8 - Boston, MA (Middle East)

May 9 - New York, NY (Bowery Electric)

May 10 - Long Branch, NJ (TBD)

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA (Milkboy)

May 13 - Baltimore, MD (TBD)

May 14 - Richmond, VA (The Broadberry)

May 15 - Charlotte, NC (TBD)

May 16 - Athens, GA (TBD)

May 17 - Atlanta, GA (TBD)

May 19 - Houston, TX (TBD)

May 20 - San Antonio, TX (TBD)

May 21 - El Paso, TX (TBD)

May 22 - Tucson, AZ (TBD)

May 23 - Orange County, CA (TBD)





