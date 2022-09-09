Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WILLOW Shares New Single 'curious/furious'

WILLOW's new album will be released on September 23.

Sep. 09, 2022  

WILLOW has released a new single "curious/furious" from her forthcoming album - out September 23rd. was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021's explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING. Fans can pre-save today and pre-order the album on CD and cassette. This past week WILLOW also announced a performance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on September 26th. Tickets on sale HERE.

WILLOW has released two additional tracks from beginning with the single, " it's my fault, " it's my fault," and followed by "hover like a GODDESS," along with a visualizer directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe. "WILLOW's gearing up to release her next album," said Stereogum, "and it's taking her in the direction of harder rock. She's no stranger to heavy music, but that darkness is allowing WILLOW to explore other sides of herself as well."

WILLOW has been road-testing the songs from over the past months while on a major North American tour with Machine Gun Kelly. She's also just back from stops across UK & Europe in Reading, Leeds, Munich and Dublin, and released a live performance of "hover like a GODDESS" from Lollapalooza Chicago. She'll play Firefly Festival on September 22nd and iHeart Festival in Las Vegas on September 24th.

WILLOW's 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, showcased her pop-punk sound and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more. Since its release, l.i.f.E has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for "Best New Alternative Artist" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album featured the platinum-certified single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date. "Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/22 - Firefly Festival, Dover, DE

9/24 - iHeart Festival, Las Vegas, NV

Regional Awards


