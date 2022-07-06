Vonda Shepard to Release 9th Album 'Red Light, Green Light'

Singer/songwriter Vonda Shepard is gearing up to release her 13th studio album, Red Light, Green Light, on September 23. Additionally, the first single and video from this work "Shine Your Light" is due out on July 29.

Vonda spent the last couple of years writing and recording "Red Light, Green Light," a stunning blend of songs produced by her husband Mitchell Froom (Elvis Costello, Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac). "The album was written and recorded during the height of the pandemic," Vonda reveals. "It took a massive amount of discipline to go through this process, but the isolation actually lent itself to going deep into the writing."

The album's ten songs offer energetic tunes and soulful ballads. The songs are written with both joy and pain, reflecting Vonda's classic, deeply personal introspection. "It's truly a gift to work with Mitchell Froom. He is a brilliant musician, composer, arranger, and producer. Working with him is like playing with a genius chess player. He makes one move, and the whole game falls into place."

In 1997, Vonda was cast on the wildly popular '90s TV show Ally McBeal as the resident performer in the bar where the characters would hang out at the end of each show. She had a massive hit worldwide in 1998 with the show's theme song, "Searchin' My Soul," and produced over 500 songs for the series. She has sold over twelve million albums, won two Golden Globes, two Emmys, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. And to this day, Vonda holds the Billboard record for selling the most television soundtracks in history.

Vonda's dynamic live shows feature James Ralston on guitar (Tina Turner), Jim Hanson on bass (Johnny Cash) and Fritz Lewak on drums (Jackson Browne). "I play songs at the piano and get completely lost in them, then fuse with the band to get the sparks flying. By the end of the show, I love to belt out the soul tunes and whip the audience up into a frenzy!"

Vonda and her band are currently rehearsing for a special live show in Los Angeles around the release of "Red Light, Green Light." There is also a Los Angeles event in the works to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Ally McBeal. Vonda and her band will tour the U.K. starting October 4, 2022. They are currently booking dates on the east coast for January 2023, and Europe in February 2023. Stay tuned for all these announcements, coming soon!