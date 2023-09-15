Viral Creator Tiko Announces New Album 'Introduction' & Releases New Single 'Keep My Cool'

YouTube creator and artist Tiko has announced the release of his third full length album, Introduction, out October 20th via ONErpm. Alongside the announcement, Tiko has also released his new single, “Keep My Cool,” an uplifting and energetic track that melds youthful infatuation with ambition over an airy soundscape while he sings about keeping his composure and trying to stay on top of his game.

“This song is one I think a lot of people can relate to, it’s about keeping your cool around a girl you like,” says Tiko. “Its breezy and lighthearted vibe is meant to make you feel like you’re driving in a car with all the windows open with your best friends!”

Utilizing his signature voice changer, Tiko is the moniker of emerging singer Jayden who debuted his original vocals on his sophomore album UPSIDE DOWN last fall, sharing a side of himself he hadn’t before with his fast-growing audience. Inspired by the response to the record, which quickly amassed over 4.6 million streams, Jayden dives into the spotlight on Introduction as he showcases his multi-versatile prowess and ability to meld the Tiko world with his pop leaning sound.

“Keep My Cool” is the third track from the album and at its heart is an uplifting song about passion, pursuits, and prevailing. It follows previous offerings “Daylight,” a jaunty synth track layered in ambiguity as the person you’re with begins to see you in a different view, and effervescent single “Don’t Call Back” where Jayden sets boundaries while navigating through heartbreak.

The 8-track LP — produced by The Ready Set's Jordan Witzigreuter (Lindsey Stirling, AWOLNATION, UPSAHL, The Mowgli's) — finds Tiko swimming in a new direction while Jayden explores the sounds and styles that inspire his artistic vision. Full track listing for Introduction is below.

Additionally, this fall, Tiko will invite players to experience his fishy world firsthand in an upcoming creator concert map in Fortnite. Keep an eye out for more information coming soon!

Tiko began launching content on his main YouTube channel in 2018 and has since garnered more than 6.9 million subscribers and 1.3 billion views, making him one of the biggest stars in the creator community. In 2020, he was recognized by YouTube as the #5 Top Creator, #2 Breakout Creators in the U.S., and one of the Top 10 Breakout Creators on the planet.

In addition to his gaming videos — which focuses on Fortnite, Minecraft, VR, and IRL content — he ventured into music after his viral hit single “Fishy On Me” swam to the top of Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 (#2) and Global Viral 50 (#4) playlists, accumulating over 185 million streams to date.

Tiko has two full-lengths under his gills with his debut album Wave and his sophomore album UPSIDE DOWN where his original vocals were introduced for the first time. His lighthearted electro-pop music resonates with audiences around the world with over half a billion global streams and over half a million monthly listeners, carving a lane that is all his own.

He has also received media support from the likes of Entrepreneur, Game Rant, Sweety High, Ones To Watch, and Spindle Magazine as well as playlist support from Apple Music's Kids Party, The Kids Table, Going To School, and Social Distancing Social Club, Spotify’s New Music Friday, Game Time, and Viral 50 Malaysia, and Filtr TikTok Songs among others.

Part of the next generation of dynamic multi-platform artists, Tiko’s unique ability for developing compelling story lines while connecting with his fans creates a strong sense of community and a tight-knit network of fishy followers.