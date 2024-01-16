Video: Watch the Trailer For Doja Cat's VR Concert Experience

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR brings a thrilling spectacle that blends reality and imagination, complete with cutting edge visuals and beats. Watch the trailer for the VR concert experience below!

From a gigantic spider that looms above Doja Cat throughout several performances, to a full band and fire pyrotechnics, Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR takes the intensity of Doja Cat’s live performances to the next level. The VR concert was filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop of Doja Cat’s debut arena tour - The Scarlet Tour.

The concert will feature Doja’s most popular hit songs from The Scarlet Tour including “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” “Woman,” and more.

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR will premiere for free in VR on Saturday, January 20 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley as the can’t-miss event with Doja Cat bringing her unforgettable, mind-bending tour to life in VR.

Attendees can RSVP for the event HERE. If you’re not able to join the event when it starts, replays will be available for another couple weeks in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert.

Grab your Meta Quest VR headset and get ready to be captivated by the energy of The Scarlet Tour straight from home.

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is custom-made for VR, produced and directed by The Diamond Bros in partnership with Meta. The show was filmed to give the audience a first person experience of being at the sold-out Detroit show during The Scarlet Tour and a front row seat for her debut arena tour.

Watch the trailer here:



