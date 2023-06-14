Video: Watch Tank's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

This eagerly awaited event follows the release of his last studio album, R&B Money.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Video: Watch Tank's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

R&B sensation Tank graces the stage of NPR's renowned Tiny Desk Concert. Known for his soulful voice and undeniable talent, Tank delivers a mesmerizing performance that goes down his treasure trove of hits.

This eagerly awaited event follows the release of his last studio album, R&B Money, the success of the R&B Money Podcast with J. Valentine, and an impressive streak of seven #1 hit songs.

Tank's appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert is an exciting milestone for the R&B superstar. It follows another great performance where he sang backup for the legendary Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, one of his biggest inspirations and a long-time friend. Renowned for its intimate and stripped-down performances, the Tiny Desk Concert series showcases the raw talent of musicians from various genres.

Tank's soulful and passionate voice and impeccable songwriting skills make him a perfect fit for this highly esteemed platform that features the background accompaniment of Luke James, Brooke Valentine, and Lonny Bereal.

With a career spanning over two decades, Tank has consistently delivered hits that have resonated with fans across the globe. Tank's achievements speak volumes about his talent and dedication to his craft. He has consistently dominated the charts and captured the hearts of fans. His distinctive sound, smooth vocals, and heartfelt performances have made him an iconic figure in the R&B genre.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Tank has found success in the world of podcasting. His collaboration with J Valentine on the "R&B Money" podcast has garnered a dedicated following. The podcast delves into the ins and outs of the music industry, providing listeners with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories.

Tank's engaging personality and wealth of industry experience make the "R&B Money" podcast a must-listen for aspiring artists and music enthusiasts.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
How Strange It Is Share New Single Bug Photo
How Strange It Is Share New Single 'Bug'

Bandleader Jordan Krinsky’s vocals recall Alex G at his most affected and warped, or Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrott at their most raw. “Bug” follows the band’s prior single, the folk-inflected “Head Holder,” which found Krisnky’s hazy vocals joined by airy synths provided by musician Ben Chong.

2
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single RUSH Photo
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'

In his career to date, Troye has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018. In A Dream followed in 2020, including the hits “Take Yourself Home” and “Easy.” Watch a video and hear a preview of the new song now!

3
Konyikeh Captivates on New Single Teenage Dreams Photo
Konyikeh Captivates on New Single 'Teenage Dreams'

Following the release of her mesmerizing debut single 'Sorrow' in April, Cameroonian-Jamaican British musician Konyikeh returns with her equally captivating second single, the deeply soulful 'Teenage Dreams' out now independently via Jorja Smith's FAMM label/The Orchard. Watch the music video now!

4
Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual ONLY-1 Photo
Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual 'ONLY-1'

The 2023 multiple Grammy and Academy Award nominee DIXSON releases the music video for “ONLY-1.” The visual is from his explosive critically acclaimed EP 004DAISY. It was directed by frequent collaborators Khairi Christopher and Juel D. Lane with DIXSON and explores the notion of the soulmate. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET