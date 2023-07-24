Video: Tiberius b Shares Video For 'Wasted'

Tiberius b recently released DIN, their new EP out via Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Music.

Tiberius b recently released DIN, their new EP out via Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Music. Today, they share the EP’s latest video, “Wasted.”

Speaking on the video, Tiberius b says: “Ethan and I made ‘Wasted’ totally on our own in the same week that we shot ‘Jetski.’ It was really special and freeing for us to have this autonomous project that was realized creatively as we were filming. I’m grateful to have this as a memento of our connection as friends.”

The visuals for the EP have been integral to the project, devised alongside the music to capture the intimate, complex, beautiful and vulgar elements of human nature. Working closely with director Aidan Zamiri (Caroline Polacheck, FKA Twigs and Pinkpantheress) and stylist Hamish Wirgman across all of the visuals, the trio have established a creative coalition that has elevated and confounded expectations as to what a music video can add to a song.  

Unconsciously influenced by highlights from their parent’s CD collection, like Portishead, Underworld and Massive Attack, the six tracks on DIN expand on the musical motifs of their debut EP Stains, spanning grunge, trip-hop, folk and Brit pop.

Born in London but raised in rural Canada, these songs are an aesthetic homecoming, heavily influenced by relocating to the British capital in 2017. Additional co-production on tracks across DIN comes from Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Sunflower Bean), Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Skullcrusher, Nilüfer Yanya), the latter of whom also mixed the EP. DIN was mostly made with a guitar plugged into their dilapidated 2010 Macbook.

At its core, the EP mirrors the din of Tiberius b’s life, it’s loud and DIY, with a surreal, experimental South London flair. Filtering these elements through a distinct pop sensibility, Tiberius b’s unique sound leaves an indelible impression. DIN represents the intricate nature of queer intimacy, reveling in its ability to inspire originative communication and deep existential thought.  

Watch the new music video here:



