Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Backseat Lovers Share New Video For 'Snowbank Blues'

“Snowbank Blues” is off the band’s acclaimed 2022 album Waiting To Spill, out now via Capitol Records.

Mar. 29, 2023  

After premiering last night at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Salt Lake City's The Backseat Lovers have shared the video for their song "Snowbank Blues," premiering at Juxtapoz.

Animated, directed, and created by Colin Lepper, an Emmy nominated director specializing in stop motion animation, the video captures the longing imbued in the track's chorus, "Wish I could roll the windows down/ But the snow has swallowed up our little town." "Snowbank Blues" is off the band's acclaimed 2022 album Waiting To Spill, out now via Capitol Records.

Colin Lepper explained the making of the video, saying, "Creating this video for The Backseat Lovers was an absolute joy for me and a true labor of love. The trust and creative freedom I was granted every step of the way was so liberating, and having such a powerfully emotional song at its core really made this a dream project.

I first fell in love with stop-motion when I was 14 by doing just this, making music videos in my bedroom to songs that inspired me, so to get to revisit that format years later with such a talented group was a very special experience. I hope the attention and care that went into every frame of this video results in something that people can connect with, and does this beautiful song some justice."

The band's frontman Joshua Harmon shares, "Ever since I was a little kid, I've been mystified by the beauty of stop motion and the instantly nostalgic feeling it can bring to a story. This song has always held a similar form or familiar nostalgia within myself, and to see Colin create a world around it with a level of emotion and vulnerability that connects you so deeply to the characters has been a joyful and moving experience. All four of us in the band are beyond grateful to have gotten to work with him on snowbank blues."

Watch the new music video here:



Liz Brasher Releases Soul-Inspired Cover of Jack Whites Love Interruption Photo
Liz Brasher Releases Soul-Inspired Cover of Jack White's 'Love Interruption'
A take on the 2012 Jack White tune, “Love Interruption,” from singer-songwriter LIZ BRASHER is out now. Pulling from her Tennessee-adopted roots (Brasher moved to Memphis after several other stops including Chicago, Atlanta and her childhood home in North Carolina) she chose to cover a song from fellow Tennessean (Nashville resident), Jack White.
José González Shares Miss Grit Remix Of Head On Photo
José González Shares Miss Grit Remix Of 'Head On'
Visionary singer-songwriter and guitarist José González has shared a new remix of Local Valley track “Head On”, as reconfigured by NYC-based up-and-comer Miss Grit. The Head On EP follows the recent premiere of the José González documentary A Tiger In Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson.
The Manic Boys And Girls Club Announce EP & Share Single Well Be Fine Photo
The Manic Boys And Girls Club Announce EP & Share Single 'We'll Be Fine'
Alongside the announcement, the band shares a brand new taste of the project with single and video 'We'll Be Fine' out everywhere now. The track explores the process of forgiving oneself for past mistakes and wasted time and offers a much-needed sense of hope. Next month, the band will kick off a string of shows throughout the spring and summer.
Irelands Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) Announces Debut Album Photo
Ireland's Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) Announces Debut Album
Self-taught songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) offers their haunting new single, 'Bleed.' They've been compared to 'Phoebe Bridgers at her best' (Paste), and their tender, self-examining indie calls to Fiona Apple, Soccer Mommy and Indigo De Souza, though they wouldn't corner or compare themselves.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share