Video: Southtowne Lanes Shares New Single 'Go Cold'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Southtowne Lanes has released their brand new single and music video “Go Cold." The band's first new music since 2016, “Go Cold” is a visceral song about loss and grief. The song is taken from Southtowne Lanes' forthcoming album Take Care, which will be out in full on May 10th, 2024 via Dog Knights Productions.

“The main event. The moment of death, the moment the light goes out,” recalls lead singer/guitarist Matt Kupka. “The stains of human decomposition on the walls clashing with childhood pictures and memories, and the long walk down the hallway in which I witnessed what real actual death can look like. ‘Go Cold' was the second working title for the album, but we deemed it too dark and not reflective of the hopeful sentiments found in the record.”

Fans can look forward to more new music in the weeks to come. Stay tuned for more information at www.instagram.com/southtownelanes.